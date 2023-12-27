Branko Horoscope: the astrologer's predictions for today

BRANKO HOROSCOPE – What the stars say in the horoscope of Branko of today, Wednesday 27 December2023? The astrologer consulted the stars, and as always his own horoscope it was broadcast by the radio station, RDS, or other online sites such as Il corriere della città or solodonna.it. Below are the complete predictions (present online) sign by sign of Branko's horoscope today, Wednesday 27 December 2023:

Aries

Dear Aries, there will be a full moon in the Cancer sky, squaring your Sun. You would do better not to plan big events that could tire you, but to dedicate this day to pure relaxation with the family.

Bull



Dear Taurus friends, according to Branko's horoscope, tomorrow you can count on a splendid Full Moon in Cancer which could bring you the good news you have been wanting to receive for some time. Get ready to experience some exciting news.

Twins

Dear Gemini, it promises to be an incredibly profitable day, especially for Gemini looking for a financier. In the next few hours, the right sponsor could emerge, willing to finance an important project.

Cancer

Dear Cancer, a splendid Moon will shine right in your sky: an event that will fill you with strength and vitality. You will be more open, sociable and available towards others, eager to spend time among people.

Lion

Dear Leo friends, according to Branko's horoscope for today, December 27, 2023, the full moon in Cancer will give you a charm and charisma that will not go unnoticed by most. Those who have been single for some time should make the most of it by putting themselves out there and making new acquaintances.

Virgin

Dear Virgo, as Branko's horoscope indicates, your mood will finally improve greatly, thanks to a beautiful Moon in the sky of your friend Cancer. This Moon will warm your heart, your relationship and family ties. What better opportunity than this to spend time with the people you love?

Balance

Dear Libra, this full moon could cause you a slight physical decline: nothing to worry about, but on this day you would do well not to make too many commitments. Take advantage of the next few hours to rest a little more and recharge your batteries.

Scorpio

Dear Scorpio, according to Branko's horoscope today, this enchanting Moon in Cancer could surprise you, bringing you something unexpected such as the possibility of taking a trip, perhaps beyond our borders. Seize the opportunity without thinking twice!

Sagittarius

Dear Sagittarius,

finally the Moon will no longer be opposite and you will be able to recover energy, desire to do and mental clarity. And who knows, this full moon won't also give you something extra, like an income you weren't expecting…

Capricorn

Dear Capricorn friends, according to Branko's horoscope tomorrow there will be an opposite Moon which could prove more insidious than it should be. During the day, an ex may show up after a long time to argue with you. What matters will be to stay calm and not fall into the trap of provocations.

Acquarium

Dear Aquarius, according to Branko's horoscope today (Wednesday 27 December 2023), there will be a change in the Moon that could offer you interesting news in your work. You may receive an offer of a completely unexpected new role that will reward you for the efforts you have made in the past. If so, accept it without reserve.

Fish

Dear Pisces, finally a splendid Moon that will help you reawaken a feeling, get closer to a person, open up to others. You shouldn't waste it by staying alone at home. Get nice and go out, meet new people. Who knows what could happen to you…

