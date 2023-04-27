Branko horoscope: the astrologer’s forecast for today

BRANKO HOROSCOPE – What do the stars say in the horoscope about Branko of today, Thursday 27 April 2023? The astrologer has consulted the stars, and as always his horoscope was broadcast by the radio station, RDS, or other online sites such as the city courier or solodonna.it. Below are the complete predictions (present online) sign by sign of Branko’s horoscope today, Thursday 27 April 2023:

Aries

Dear Aries, April is almost over. The horoscope offers you interesting opportunities for the professional sphere, while testing your sentimental liaisons.

Bull



Dear friends of Taurus, according to Branko’s horoscope, Mercury marches with you and gives you success in many fields: at work you excel and stand out in the crowd. Peace in the house is protected and fitness is at its best.

Twins

Dear Gemini, Venus encourages you and gives you very exciting prospects, but be careful not to run out of patience. Use your proverbial patience and don’t get angry if something doesn’t go your way.

Cancer



Dear Cancers, it’s your lucky day to step on the accelerator and give your career a boost. Be careful not to get caught up in fears: come forward with whoever counts!

Lion

Dear friends of Leo, according to Branko’s horoscope for today (Thursday 27 April 2023), whatever your general situation may be, the stars are smiling at you today and promise you positive breakthroughs across the board. In the evening your sex appeal is all the rage.

Virgin

Dear Virgos, the skills you have developed will earn you the esteem of some influential people in your industry that. You are safe from annoyances, but on the other hand Venus does not smile at you.

Balance

Dear Libra, wonderful day to gather certain occasions, which can be a source of happiness. The road to love is paved, while work is painstakingly rewarding.

Scorpio

Dear Scorpios, according to Branko’s horoscope today, you are very strong at work: you move like splinters and manage to make advantageous agreements. However, don’t get carried away by the desire for success: you could lose the esteem of a colleague or partner.

Sagittarius

Dear Sagittarius, do not fear for work, because the stars are on your side and protect you from trouble. Travel is favored, while love gives you dolphin to twist…

Capricorn

Dear friends of Capricorn, you have plenty of ideas, but now you have to take action. If you want to impress those you love, focus on something different from your usual: it would not hurt to get out of the comfort zone…

Acquarium

Dear Aquarius, according to Branko’s horoscope for today (Thursday 27 April 2023), the day is marked by satisfactions and relationships with people on the same wavelength. Love shines in the sky, but someone tries to put a spoke in the works.

Fish

Dear Pisces, beware of vices and exaggerations of all kinds. The stars whet your appetite but your fitness and blood tests may suffer. Luckily, passion is not lacking and you can burn off a few calories between the sheets…

