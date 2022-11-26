Branko horoscope: the astrologer’s forecast for today

BRANKO HOROSCOPE – What the stars say in the horoscope about Branko of today, Saturday 26 November 2022? The astrologer has consulted the stars, and as always his horoscope was broadcast by the radio station, RDS, or other online sites such as the city courier or solodonna.it. Below are the complete predictions (present online) sign by sign of Branko’s horoscope today, Saturday 26 November 2022:

Aries

Dear Aries, today – Saturday 26 November – will be positive, you will let yourselves go to peace without resisting. The only drawback is finances, pay attention to expenses. Moderate yourselves.

Bull



Dear friends of Taurus, according to Branko’s horoscope, interesting stars for love, if you are interested in a person what are you waiting for to come forward? News coming to work.

Twins

Dear Gemini, yours is a heaven that invites prudence, if you have a stand-by agreement carefully evaluate all the proposals and do not make hasty decisions.

Cancer



Dear Cancers, the mood is up and down over the next few hours. If there’s something wrong with your partner, it’s better to be clear than to put your foot down or pout.

Lion

Dear friends of Leo, according to Branko’s horoscope for today (Saturday 26 November 2022), try to be more tolerant and don’t lose patience if things don’t go exactly in the direction you want…

Virgin

Dear Virgos, love-interesting stars, if you’re single you’d do well to look around! As for the job, your proposal could be accepted.

Weight scale

Dear Libras, there is some tension in the air. To avoid misunderstandings, try to do only the bare essentials. Don’t worry: recovery is expected starting tomorrow.

Scorpio

Dear Scorpios, according to Branko’s horoscope today, if you are interested in a person, what are you waiting for to come forward? You might be pleasantly surprised. As far as work is concerned, contacts with other cities are encouraged.

Sagittarius

Dear Sagittarius, interesting stars for those who want to get involved, if you have just received a proposal carefully evaluate the pros and cons.

Capricorn

Dear friends of Capricorn, you have finally found a certain serenity with your partner! Why don’t you take advantage of this weekend to organize something pleasant?

Acquarium

Dear Aquarius, according to Branko’s horoscope for today (Saturday 26 November 2022), yours is a sky that speaks of love, if you have the right person by your side you could start an important project…

Fish

Dear Pisces, the end of the month marks a sort of release from the burdens that have gripped you over the past few weeks. The first days of December will be important.

