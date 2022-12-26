Branko horoscope: the astrologer’s forecast for today

BRANKO HOROSCOPE – What do the stars say in the horoscope about Branko of today, Monday 26th December 2022? The astrologer has consulted the stars, and as always his horoscope was broadcast by the radio station, RDS, or other online sites such as the city courier or solodonna.it. Below are the complete predictions (present online) sign by sign of Branko’s horoscope today, Monday 26th December 2022:

Aries

Dear Aries, important news is coming for you from a professional point of view. Your career is at a crossroads, think carefully about the road ahead.

Bull



Dear friends of Taurus, according to Branko’s horoscope, a particularly pleasant day from a sentimental point of view. Some ailments from a physical point of view, take advantage of the day of celebrations to rest.

Twins

Dear Gemini, in love things don’t go as they should. Think carefully before you act or you could only make the situation worse.

Cancer



Dear Cancers, you are at the mercy of events, but this is not necessarily a bad thing. Who knows, life may hold you some welcome surprises in the next few days.

Lion

Dear friends of Leo, according to Branko’s horoscope for today (Monday 26 December 2022), a day to spend with family or friends in the name of light-heartedness and relaxation. Leave the problems until tomorrow: we’ll think about it.

Virgin

Dear Virgos, great news for singles: love is finally around the corner. From a professional point of view, things couldn’t get better than this: what more could you want?

Weight scale

Dear Libra, some misunderstanding in the family: think before you act or you risk ruining the Christmas atmosphere. Rather recharge your batteries in view of a week that promises to be full of commitments.

Scorpio

Dear Scorpios, according to Branko’s horoscope today, the time has come to start planning for the future, both from a professional and sentimental point of view.

Sagittarius

Dear Sagittarius, you feel guilty about the excesses at the table in recent days. Treat yourself to a little relaxation and don’t think about it: the diet can wait for a few days.

Capricorn

Dear friends of Capricorn, a positive day even if in the evening some clouds could spoil your good mood. Try to drive away bad thoughts.

Acquarium

Dear Aquarius, according to Branko’s horoscope today (Monday 26 December 2022), what’s done is done, it’s useless to dwell on it. Take advantage of the arrival of the new year to move on and start off again.

Fish

Dear Pisces, for you Christmas is synonymous with melancholy. It is useless to continue to be sad: think of the many upcoming opportunities which, according to the stars, are many.

