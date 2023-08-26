Branko horoscope: the astrologer’s forecast for today

BRANKO HOROSCOPE – What do the stars say in the horoscope about Branko of today, Saturday 26 August 2023? The astrologer has consulted the stars, and as always his horoscope was broadcast by the radio station, RDS, or other online sites such as the city courier or solodonna.it. Below are the complete predictions (present online) sign by sign of Branko’s horoscope today, Saturday 26 August 2023:

Aries

Dear Aries, you are having a weekend full of energy. Stars indicate a period of intense activity and more movement than usual. You will be able to face challenges and tasks with fervor and determination. Use this drive to pursue your goals.

Bull



Dear friends of Taurus, according to Branko’s horoscope, the weekend promises to be a period of tranquility and reflection for many of you. Astral influences suggest making time for relaxation and rest. Take advantage of this moment to reconnect with yourself.

Twins

Dear Gemini, This weekend will bring with it social and communication opportunities. The stars indicate that you may find new ways to connect with others and share inspiring ideas.

Cancer



Dear Cancers, this weekend at the end of August could be characterized by moments of introspection. Planetary influences suggest taking time for inner reflection.

Lion

Dear friends of Leo, according to Branko’s horoscope for today (Saturday 26 August 2023), the weekend promises to be a period of creative expression and joy. Enjoy activities that awaken your passion. Courage!

Virgin

Dear Virgos, the weekend you are living to the fullest is looming as a period of concentration and attention. Astral influences suggest that you may have the opportunity to resolve practical and organizational issues.

Balance

Dear Libras, this month-end weekend could bring with it moments of harmony and connection. The stars indicate that you may find pleasure in spending time with friends or family.

Scorpio

Dear Scorpios, according to Branko’s horoscope today, the current weekend promises to be a period of exploration and discovery for you. Planetary influences suggest that you are open to new experiences and perspectives.

Sagittarius

Dear Sagittarius, this weekend promises to be a time of adventure and research. The stars indicate that you may be drawn to the idea of ​​discovering something new and challenging.

Capricorn

Dear Capricorn friends, the weekend will bring with it a dose of realism and determination. Astral influences suggest that you may feel motivated to focus on your professional responsibilities and goals.

Acquarium

Dear Aquarius, according to Branko’s horoscope today (Saturday, August 26, 2023), the stars indicate that you may feel inspired to collaborate with others and contribute to common projects. Be open to making new friends and sharing your ideas in innovative ways.

Fish

Dear Pisces, the weekend promises to be a time of sensitivity and intuition. Planetary influences suggest listening to your instincts and emotions.

