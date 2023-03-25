Branko horoscope: the astrologer’s forecast for today

BRANKO HOROSCOPE – What do the stars say in the horoscope about Branko of today, Saturday 25 March 2023? The astrologer has consulted the stars, and as always his horoscope was broadcast by the radio station, RDS, or other online sites such as the city courier or solodonna.it. Below are the complete predictions (present online) sign by sign of Branko’s horoscope today, Saturday 25 Marchor 2023:

Aries

Dear Aries, Mars, after a long transit in the sign of Gemini, therefore in favor, will move into Cancer and become dissonant. It will be for a change that could rob you of some physical strength, of that grit that pushes you to move forward with determination.

Dear friends of Taurus, according to Branko’s horoscope, excellent news for you who will finally regain more energy and inner strength. From now on you will have more self-confidence. Relationship life will also benefit from the stars you have right now.

Twins

Dear Gemini, Mars will leave your sky over the next few hours, after having stayed there for a long time. It is a good thing that after about eight months in your sign the red planet resumes its normal motion. You needed to settle down and you ran enough. You just have to shake off some too much tension.

Dear Cancer, Mars will soon arrive in your sky to give you the strength to launch yourself into new experiences, to take the reins of your life back into your hands. Now you can do what you want with your existence, discover new, happier and more promising horizons.

Lion

Dear Leo friends, according to Branko’s horoscope for today (Saturday March 25, 2023), over the next few hours you will become more popular within your circle of friends and you will have the opportunity to test your great convening ability. You will be partnering very effectively with someone who shares your vision of the future.

Virgin

Dear Virgos, your level of work and degree of public exposure will increase over the next few hours. All eyes will fall on you and you will have to answer for other people.

Balance

Dear Libra, the path will be illuminated and you will find the exit of the labyrinth. According to the astrologer, you have to set your mind in a positive way, connect with your heart’s desire and aim high.

Scorpio

Dear Scorpios, according to Branko’s horoscope today, you will go through crucial moments in which important interests will be at stake. You will do business operations related to real estate or you will probably receive loans or inheritances.

Sagittarius

Dear Sagittarius, over the next few hours Mars will finally leave the sign of Gemini and the opposite position: your great liberation will begin! You will notice how it will improve your life.

Capricorn

Dear friends of Capricorn, during today – March 25 – Mars will say goodbye to the sign of Gemini to move to nearby Cancer. Your long stay in the sign of air has certainly instilled in you a great capacity for commitment to work, but it has also tired you out from a physical point of view.

Acquarium

Dear Aquarius, according to Branko’s horoscope today (Saturday March 25, 2023), you may miss the energy of Mars a little. From here on you will smile less frequently, you will feel a little less enthusiasm and vitality that have accompanied you in these months.

Fish

Dear Pisces, Mars will fill you with passion. You will feel an irrepressible desire to have fun, to get back into the game and live new experiences, from every point of view.

