Branko horoscope: the astrologer’s forecast for today

BRANKO HOROSCOPE – What the stars say in the horoscope about Branko of today, Sunday 25th December 2022? The astrologer has consulted the stars, and as always his horoscope was broadcast by the radio station, RDS, or other online sites such as the city courier or solodonna.it. Below are the complete predictions (present online) sign by sign of Branko’s horoscope today, Sunday 25th December 2022:

Aries

Dear Aries, this Christmas you need to have more self-confidence. Try to turn your dreams into reality, because even as the years go by you don’t stop daydreaming. You are in top form and have so much energy to channel to the fullest.

Bull



Dear friends of Taurus, according to Branko’s horoscope, you are on the defensive: keep calm and don’t lose your patience unnecessarily. You are really restless. You need to rest and recharge your batteries after a very busy period. Take advantage of this day to disconnect, it’s Christmas!

Twins

Dear Gemini, many projects will soon start, so this is a propitious period full of great satisfactions. You have a lot of energy and you want to give your best even on December 25th. Don’t forget, however, that at least at Christmas everyone needs to switch off, listen to your body.

Cancer



Dear Cancers, you are not lacking in hope and trust in what you do. Sometimes you have to hold back and not say everything you think, because otherwise you risk ruining important relationships. You are at ease with both body and mind. There is certainly no shortage of enthusiasm.

Lion

Dear Leo friends, according to Branko’s horoscope for today (Sunday 25 December 2022), it will be difficult to keep calm. Don’t be angry if something doesn’t go the way you want. You are in excellent physical shape, even if it is Christmas try not to overdo it.

Virgin

Dear Virgos, you are an inspiration to those around you, and this is certainly not a trivial fact. You’ve wasted a lot of energy so far, you’re tired and out of shape. Take advantage of it to relax and recharge your batteries, you need to grow up in a serene environment.

Weight scale

Dear Libras, you are able to go over the border and beyond the usual routine. Meditate on what needs to be done instead of acting on instinct. Better to take some extra time but be confident in what you are doing. Sometimes by doing too many things you risk wasting time or being inaccurate.

Scorpio

Dear Scorpios, according to Branko’s horoscope today, this Christmas day can be an opportunity for many to reflect on what to do and analyze the problems you are experiencing. Which way are you going? Time heals wounds and distance helps find solutions. Carry on your projects.

Sagittarius

Dear Sagittarius, you need more serenity. Try to take a step back and understand which way you are going. Top fitness for your sign. You love sports and you don’t want to give it up even in these festive days. Relax at least today at Christmas in the company of your loved ones.

Capricorn

Dear Capricorn friends, after so many sacrifices, you are about to achieve well-deserved success. There is no shortage of optimism. The physical shape is excellent and even those with poor eyesight will notice it. You can confidently face any problem, the stars assist you. Don’t waste time unnecessarily.

Acquarium

Dear Aquarius, according to Branko’s horoscope today (Sunday 25 December 2022), you are slowly achieving your goals and managing to achieve them. Friendships will be key to understanding which way you’re going. You must find a balance between commitments and well-deserved rest during these festive days.

Fish

Dear Pisces, thanks to the positive influence and optimism of those around you, you will dispel any doubts. It will be a serene Christmas and one to be spent in the company of loved ones. Fitness is top, keep training, but don’t forget to drink water.

