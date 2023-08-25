Branko horoscope: the astrologer’s forecast for today

BRANKO HOROSCOPE – What the stars say in the horoscope about Branko of today, friday 25 August 2023?

Aries

Dear Aries, it’s the right time to put creative projects into practice. The people you love will support you. Surprises at work.

Bull



Dear Taurus friends, according to Branko’s horoscope, the mood doesn’t seem the best, but you can make it work for you. If you maintain your role you will be able to overcome obstacles. Keep a controlled behavior, it will be an advantage in discussions.

Twins

Dear Gemini, modesty is the key to success in any relationship. If you want to be successful at work, avoid having a superior attitude towards others.

Cancer



Dear Cancers, you have to be realistic. You’ve been through a lot lately and it’s great that you’ve had the chance to explore new opportunities, but it’s time to get back to where you came from.

Lion

Dear Leo friends, according to Branko’s horoscope for today (Friday 25 August 2023), it’s the right time to express yourself, especially with people who can help you carry out your projects.

Virgin

Dear Virgos, on this day at the end of August you feel good, therefore, you should be able to do a lot. Be careful not to overdo it with food, you may think you have a lot of energy, but it won’t last forever.

Balance

Dear Libras, don’t be fooled by the persuasiveness of someone who wants to sell you something you don’t really need. Bring out what’s inside you a little, especially to get rid of stress.

Scorpio

Dear Scorpios, according to Branko’s horoscope today, behind every obstacle or problem there is an opportunity to grow and improve, thanks to hard work. You have a wild imagination that takes you to amazing places that help you unplug from all things negative.

Sagittarius

Dear Sagittarius, some people around you have split personalities that you didn’t realize. Hidden aspects that can make them your opponents…

Capricorn

Dear friends of Capricorns, today is going to be a wonderful day. You just have to focus on doing the most important things and everything will fall into place.

Acquarium

Dear Aquarius, according to Branko’s horoscope today (Friday 25 August 2023), an excellent day awaits you. The weather is perfect to take advantage of opportunities, you will be able to concentrate and make great progress.

Fish

Dear Pisces, on this day at the end of August a problem will appear to you that seems insurmountable, but in reality it will be resolved over time. You don’t have to be sad. Courage!

