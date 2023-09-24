Branko Horoscope: the astrologer’s predictions for today

BRANKO HOROSCOPE – What the stars say in the horoscope of Branko of today, Sunday 24 September2023? The astrologer consulted the stars, and as always his own horoscope it was broadcast by the radio station, RDS, or other online sites such as Il corriere della città or solodonna.it. Below are the complete predictions (present online) sign by sign of Branko’s horoscope today, Sunday 24 September 2023:

Aries

Dear Aries, try to act with more energy and strengthen your position. Negotiations will go well, but some responses may be delayed with Mercury retrograde. Gain time to think about new proposals and clarify doubts.

Bull



Dear Taurus friends, according to Branko’s horoscope, resolve children’s affairs or put an end to a cause from the past. Responses to work can be delayed with Mercury retrograde. So take this opportunity to organize your things and rethink your routine. Health and family will come first.

Twins

Dear Gemini, complete your home, family life and create a pleasant environment around it. Lifestyle will improve with new standards of comfort and different pleasures. This will be a good time to rethink life and renew concepts. The night will be lively and fun in love.



Cancer

Dear Cancer, the positive outlook in the financial area will keep you calm. Expect amazing results in today’s tasks and open a career door. The day will bring opportunities for professional growth and greater mobility.

Lion

Dear Leo friends, according to Branko’s horoscope today (Sunday 24 September 2023), take advantage of the Moon crossing the sign to take care of yourself with affection, evaluate your dreams and pay attention to those you love. Long-term friendships will support your projects. Emotions will be at their limit. So choose companies discreetly and avoid hassles.

Virgin

Dear Virgo, take advantage of the last day of the Sun’s passage through your sign to make decisions about the future. Paths to greater personal and professional fulfillment will be illuminated. The changes will be positive at this stage.

Balance

Dear Libra, international connections or connections with loved ones from another location will be opened. Take initiatives and reduce distances in relationships. The day will bring motivating invitations: plan a trip in advance and make room for new experiences.

Scorpio

Dear Scorpio, according to Branko’s horoscope today, clean up your messes, change your attitude with your family and make life decisions. You will be able to eliminate confusion, lighten relationships, think collectively and bet on greater social openness. New plans for the future together and career will bring motivation.

Sagittarius

Dear Sagittarius, an excess of presumption can prevail over other positive aspects of the personality. Don’t make your superiority clear and try to reevaluate more with your peers. On a sentimental level, perhaps some disagreement arises, try to remain calm.

Capricorn

Dear Capricorn friends, be realistic when planning your work and don’t want to cover more than you can actually do. Perhaps it would be convenient for him to live a healthier life and not abuse certain unprofitable foods. On an emotional level, he tries to be more consistent with his feelings. When you’re bored, you tend to get quite overwhelmed because you feel like you’re wasting precious time.

Acquarium

Dear Aquarius, according to Branko’s horoscope today (Sunday 24 September 2023), the mood will be variable, going from excessive optimism to total apathy. If you can’t balance it, avoid making decisions. The partner will be an excellent support. The time has come to say no to those situations that stress you, to companies that don’t interest you, to everything that prevents you from evolving, both on a personal and professional level.

Fish

Dear Pisces, try to be orderly in your work and have everything under control or you could be overwhelmed. If you go shopping, be careful not to miss anything or get caught up in a fake deal. On an emotional level you will feel fully satisfied.

