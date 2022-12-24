Branko horoscope: the astrologer’s forecast for today

BRANKO HOROSCOPE – What do the stars say in the horoscope about Branko of today, Saturday 24th December 2022? The astrologer has consulted the stars, and as always his horoscope was broadcast by the radio station, RDS, or other online sites such as the city courier or solodonna.it. Below are the complete predictions (present online) sign by sign of Branko’s horoscope today, Saturday 24th December 2022:

Aries

Dear Aries, during today, December 24, 2022, you have to follow your instincts, don’t listen to anyone because you have finally reached the right balance. The sky smiles at you on this magical day!

Bull



Dear friends of Taurus, according to Branko’s horoscope, you are a bit confused, you don’t know exactly how to act and this scares you. How about disconnecting from everyday life and spending a few hours with your family? It will definitely do you good!

Twins

Dear Gemini, no more questions: the answers and confirmations you’ve been waiting for will arrive in the next few hours. With strength and determination you will be able to overcome all obstacles and move forward.

Cancer



Dear Cancers, during today’s day, calmly and using your head, you will be able to get out of a difficult situation. But beware of nervousness and tiredness, which are starting to make themselves felt!

Lion

Dear friends of Leo, according to Branko’s horoscope for today (Saturday 24 December 2022), luck is on your side, meetings are favorites and for this Christmas Eve you can’t ask for anything better. However, try to rest a bit because tiredness will start to make itself felt!

Virgin

Dear Virgos, you must try to forget the past, learn from mistakes and move forward. Enough with the guilt: they lead nowhere, enjoy this day before.

Weight scale

Dear Libra, try to keep your emotions under control: today, Saturday 24 December, you will be strong, courageous, optimistic. You have to pay attention to the diet: it’s Christmas, there’s a snub to the rule!

Scorpio

Dear Scorpios, according to Branko’s horoscope for today, before acting and making an important decision you must reflect, you cannot do everything in a hurry. The direction is the right one, but you must not lose sight of your goals!

Sagittarius

Dear Sagittarius, you need to relax, take a break because you are doing too many things at the same time. Maybe it’s time to slow down and take advantage of these holidays to recharge your batteries!

Capricorn

Dear Capricorn friends, the good news is about to arrive and you are not lacking in trust. Try to keep calm and take advantage of this eve to be with the people you love.

Acquarium

Dear Aquarius, according to Branko’s horoscope today (Saturday December 24, 2022), you must be true to yourself, to your ideas. Balance is not lacking, but you must maintain this optimism to better face the day!

Fish

Dear Pisces, everything around you is racing and frenetic. But you mustn’t lose sight of your goals: if you feel the need to be alone, do it.

