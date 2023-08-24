Branko horoscope: the astrologer’s forecast for today

BRANKO HOROSCOPE – What the stars say in the horoscope about Branko of today, Thursday 24 August 2023? The astrologer has consulted the stars, and as always his horoscope was broadcast by the radio station, RDS, or other online sites such as the city courier or solodonna.it. Below are the complete predictions (present online) sign by sign of Branko’s horoscope today, Thursday 24 August 2023:

Aries

Dear Aries,

Bull



Dear friends of Taurus, according to Branko’s horoscope,

Twins

Dear Gemini,

Cancer



Dear Cancer,

Lion

Dear Leo friends, according to Branko’s horoscope today (Thursday August 24, 2023),

COUPLE AFFINITIES FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

Virgin

Dear Virgo,

Balance

Dear Libra,

BRANKO’S HOROSCOPE FOR 2023

Scorpio

Dear Scorpios, according to Branko’s horoscope today,

Sagittarius

Dear Sagittarius,

Capricorn

Dear Capricorn friends,

Acquarium

Dear Aquarius, according to Branko’s horoscope today (Thursday August 24, 2023),

Fish

Dear Pisces,

WHAT IS THE ASCENDANT AND HOW IS IT CALCULATED