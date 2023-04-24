Branko horoscope: the astrologer’s forecast for today

BRANKO HOROSCOPE – What do the stars say in the horoscope about Branko of today, Monday 24th April 2023? The astrologer has consulted the stars, and as always his horoscope was broadcast by the radio station, RDS, or other online sites such as the city courier or solodonna.it. Below are the complete predictions (present online) sign by sign of Branko’s horoscope today, monday 24 April 2023:

Aries

Dear Aries, don’t rely too much on others: organize your day on your own. Protect your good mood from external negativity. Watch out for returns of passion with an ex flame.

Bull



Dear friends of Taurus, according to Branko’s horoscope, even if your behavior is impeccable, there is always someone in the family ready to criticize your work. Get over it and focus on physical activity is love.

Twins

Dear Gemini, the stars offer you many opportunities to realize some projects that you have had in mind for some time. On the wave of enthusiasm, you can achieve more authentic results.

Cancer



Dear Cancer, every day you end up getting involved in arguments between colleagues and family, matters that require great self control. If you don’t feel like it today, devise a plan to avoid arguments.

Lion

Dear friends of Leo, according to Branko’s horoscope for today (Monday 24 April 2023), you are animated by good feelings: generosity reigns supreme. You will experience immense pleasure in helping a friend.

COUPLE AFFINITIES FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

Virgin

Dear Virgos, you are very receptive: the advice of others all seems very valid and constructive. But be careful not to be convinced by an idea studied ad hoc by a rival to hinder you…

Balance

Dear Libra, today you are generous and benevolent: carrying out a project together with someone else will give you a feeling of well-being and immense pride. Share it with those who have always loved you.

BRANKO’S HOROSCOPE FOR 2023

Scorpio

Dear Scorpios, according to Branko’s horoscope today, the possibility of a big profit could lead you to make a very dangerous choice. Be careful not to go against your principles or to betray people who trust you.

Sagittarius

Dear Sagittarius, the stars advise you to keep some thoughts and projects to yourself: share them with the world only once you have made them concrete. There are those who will feel envious of your successes and will try to put a spanner in your works.

Capricorn

Dear Capricorn friends, raising your voice to cover someone else’s is not a great strategy to appease controversy. Practice listening more and try to be more patient and understanding.

Acquarium

Dear Aquarius, according to Branko’s horoscope today (Monday 24 April 2023), give space to your most creative part to find the solution to a problem. Feelings are beautiful and sincere.

Fish

Dear Pisces, don’t let thorny work issues ruin your sleep. Pay more attention to the most fragile relatives: your support is needed.

WHAT IS THE ASCENDANT AND HOW IS IT CALCULATED