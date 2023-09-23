Branko Horoscope: the astrologer’s predictions for today

BRANKO HOROSCOPE – What the stars say in the horoscope of Branko of today, Saturday 23 September2023? The astrologer consulted the stars, and as always his own horoscope it was broadcast by the radio station, RDS, or other online sites such as Il corriere della città or solodonna.it. Below are the complete predictions (present online) sign by sign of Branko’s horoscope today, Saturday 23 September 2023:

Aries

Dear Aries, first quarter in Sagittarius, exciting, free, light-hearted. A moment that rewards you before the weekend entry of the Sun in Libra, your enemy/friend, but so exciting, precisely because it irritates and escapes you. The Moon doesn’t help you, you become stubborn in love as in your profession, you should be a bit crude, but instead you are just rams.

Bull



Dear Taurus friends, according to Branko’s horoscope, the first quarter is very rich. Settle inheritance matters, divide undivided assets, ask for financing, you have no disturbances in the sky, apart from that stubborn but exciting Venus that fills you with mischievous thoughts.

Twins

Dear Gemini, the Moon provokes you and you respond with another of your provocations, you just can’t help yourself. When your Mercury is a little like this, you freak out.

Cancer

Dear Cancer, the Moon becomes serious and harsh in Capricorn. Colliding head-on is useless, better a strategic retreat into your crab shell, that’s where your home is, you’ll be safe even from unpredictable scenes from family members.

Lion

Dear Leo friends, according to Branko’s horoscope today (Saturday 23 September 2023), the first quarter is a bet already won, even in love. You will have proof of this over the weekend, when the Sun goes into Libra and confirms that you have hit the mark!

COUPLE AFFINITIES FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

Virgin

Dear Virgo, perhaps excessive bad mood. Your family is talking, why don’t you respond? A new phase begins on Saturday 23rd, the Sun goes into Libra where Mars is already located, there are fewer contrasts in the sky, take advantage of it – there is a beautiful love Moon – instead of just looking at the small problems at home.

Balance

Dear Libra, your season begins, too bad that the Moon is a little cold. Give yourself more to your family, there are those who miss you. You have already given so much, but for some it is not enough, be more present.

BRANKO’S HOROSCOPE FOR 2023

Scorpio

Dear Scorpio, according to Branko’s horoscope today, you are tempted, but be wary, you have already been burned in recent months, now you want guarantees. Saturn is a friend and protects you, warns you, but this time bet something on it, if you’re interested, get the opinion of a young partner.

Sagittarius

Dear Sagittarius, shoot your arrow: there are good chances of changing, at least in part, your destiny, if you want it. Cultivate relationships, they are the ones that open new paths. On the 23rd the Sun finally becomes a friend, it reaches Mars in Libra, it will be love!

Capricorn

Dear Capricorn friends, your September Moon is born immediately before the equinox, preceded by a First Quarter which, although not negative, makes you agitated and heralds a battle in which you will be protagonists at work. Furthermore, the Sun and Mars in Libra occupy the sector of success, you are prepared, you have Jupiter, Uranus and even Saturn on your side, you can achieve a lot even if you have to struggle.

Acquarium

Dear Aquarius, according to Branko’s horoscope today (Saturday 23 September 2023), friendship and love are on the way, despite Venus in Leo. New couples are better; those of long standing, however, are helped by passionate Mars and the Sun, which takes on a friendly angle from the weekend.

Fish

Dear Pisces, Mercury in Virgo makes you insecure and too sensitive, avoid excessive reactions, you have excellent cards in your hand, you can and must play them, those who know you well keep their respect for you intact.

WHAT IS THE ASCENDANT AND HOW IT IS CALCULATED