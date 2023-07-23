Branko horoscope: the astrologer’s forecast for today

BRANKO HOROSCOPE – What the stars say in the horoscope about Branko of today, Sunday 23 July 2023? The astrologer has consulted the stars, and as always his horoscope was broadcast by the radio station, RDS, or other online sites such as the city courier or solodonna.it. Below are the complete predictions (present online) sign by sign of Branko’s horoscope today, Sunday 23 July 2023:

Aries

Dear Aries, you do not lack ideas, you just have to clarify your heart. Work? You are sure of what you are doing and now everything is going smoothly, without much difficulty.

Bull



Dear friends of Taurus, according to Branko’s horoscope, try to follow your instinct because it will be able to get you out of a difficult situation. You may have some important decisions to make, so it’s best to keep calm.

Twins

Dear Gemini, try to take some time to reflect, to take a journey within yourself. Sometimes, however, asking for help isn’t a bad thing… On the contrary, the advice of those who are close to you and who love you can be truly precious.

Cancer



Dear Cancers, you are fragile. But now, how about letting go? Only by confiding in each other, opening up to the people who love you, will you be able to overcome this somewhat dark period!

Lion

Dear friends of Leo, according to Branko’s horoscope for today (Sunday 23 July 2023), you have finally managed to achieve inner balance. You have many goals and now you will be able, slowly, to achieve them. Try, however, to rest more in view of the month of August.

Virgin

Dear Virgos, favor new acquaintances: you are about to widen the circle and this will also help you understand which side you are on. Try to be less suspicious.

Balance

Dear Libras, in the next few hours try to rely on yourselves, on what you feel. You have to follow your instincts and you won’t go wrong.

Scorpio

Dear Scorpio, according to Branko’s horoscope today, your intuitions are good and you are heading in the right direction. No more fear: you have to go ahead and the satisfactions will come sooner or later!

Sagittarius

Dear Sagittarius, try to be open, helpful and trusting. You can’t always think about yourself: self-centeredness also has its downsides.

Capricorn

Dear friends of Capricorn, in these hours you are in a great mood and able to achieve all your goals. You are optimistic, confident and attract only good things!

Acquarium

Dear Aquarius, according to Branko’s horoscope for today (Sunday 23 July 2023), in the next few hours you will have to focus on yourself, on what is really important to you. Don’t think about trivial, futile things: there’s time for everything!

Fish

Dear Pisces, it’s good that love returns as the protagonist in your life. Today you will be able to solve problems, overcome obstacles and avoid controversy.

