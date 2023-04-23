Branko horoscope: the astrologer’s forecast for today
BRANKO HOROSCOPE – What the stars say in the horoscope about Branko of today, Sunday 23rd April 2023? The astrologer has consulted the stars, and as always his horoscope was broadcast by the radio station, RDS, or other online sites such as the city courier or solodonna.it. Below are the complete predictions (present online) sign by sign of Branko’s horoscope today, sunday 23rd April 2023:
Aries
Dear Aries, you can look to the future with optimism. While the last few weeks have been a bit of a shock to you, there are plenty of opportunities to get back on track and back to normal.
Bull
Dear friends of Taurus, according to Branko’s horoscope, these days you will be busy with handshakes and new projects. Your common sense is never wrong and will lead you to fruitful long-term earning opportunities.
Twins
Dear Gemini, in the last days of April, the heart will beat faster. Those who are already in a relationship will have the opportunity to spice up their relationship and indulge in excessive teasing this week.
Cancer
Dear Cancers, it’s time to take a risk. Many personal situations and projects are pushed aside out of fear of the unknown. Sometimes you need to venture…
Lion
Dear Leo friends, according to Branko’s horoscope for today (Sunday 23 April 2023), there are small flashes of love. You will have busy days at home and at work. Cope with them by getting support and love from your partner, loved ones, and other loved ones.
Virgin
Dear Virgos, the future is about group discussions and evaluations. Many difficult issues on your path cannot be overcome without help.
Balance
Dear Libras, take a break from work this week. New acquaintances will enter your life and try to drag you to uncharted shores.
Scorpio
Dear Scorpio, according to Branko’s horoscope today, family comes first this week. At the center of your world will always be your closest and dearest people. There may be twists and turns, but nothing that can’t be avoided with a little refinement.
Sagittarius
Dear Sagittarius, are you ready to be more active this week. You are always looking for opportunities to improve yourself and your skills. Don’t be afraid to venture into the unknown.
Capricorn
Dear Capricorn friends, there is a risk of stumbling at every step this week. Obstacles and annoyances, especially in the office, can ruin your mood. Take a deep breath and calm down somewhat.
Acquarium
Dear Aquarius, according to Branko’s horoscope today (Sunday 23 April 2023), romantic relationships are filled with jealousy: a moment before you are more united than ever and a moment later you are already arguing over small things.
Fish
Dear Pisces, overflow with love. They are filled with passion and affection and long for the opportunity to pour it out on their loved ones. Surprises are welcome, but be attentive to their needs and concerns so as not to appear selfish.
