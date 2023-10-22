Branko Horoscope: the astrologer’s predictions for today

BRANKO HOROSCOPE – What do the stars say in the horoscope of Branko of today, Sunday 22 October2023? The astrologer consulted the stars, and as always his own horoscope it was broadcast by the radio station, RDS, or other online sites such as Il corriere della città or solodonna.it. Below are the complete predictions (present online) sign by sign of Branko’s horoscope today, Sunday 22 October 2023:

Aries

Dear Aries, this Sunday, with the Sun and Moon favorable, you will have a satisfying day. From this moment on you will be able to recover your serenity.

Bull



Dear Taurus friends, according to Branko’s horoscope, in the last few days you have had some unexpected expenses that have made you nervous, try to stay calm and control your financial situation, trying to avoid unloading your anxieties on others.

Twins

Dear Gemini, Mercury is still in your favor, and you will have a good day. There could also be some interesting news.



Cancer

Dear Cancer, today you will begin to realize that the situation is improving. You are overcoming a complicated period, now there will be a splendid Sun that will be able to restore your confidence in yourself.

Lion

Dear Leo friends, according to Branko’s horoscope today (Sunday 22 October 2023), with the help of Venus and the Moon you will spend an intriguing Sunday. During the day you could have an interesting and sudden romantic encounter.

Virgin

Dear Virgo, the Moon will make you feel nervous and impatient, this could cause some disagreements in the family. The stars suggest taking advantage of the holiday to relax your mind and body.

Balance

Dear Libra, interesting day. Take advantage of these positive stars to reflect on a new career path to undertake. Mercury is in the sign and everything you manage to do in this period will be successful.

Scorpio

Dear Scorpio, according to Branko’s horoscope today, the day will be quite intriguing and passionate from a sentimental point of view. It could be a test of what will happen in November when Venus reaches the most favorable position for the sign.

Sagittarius

Dear Sagittarius, the Moon in opposition can create tensions and difficulties in love or at work. You will feel the need to meet to clarify some outstanding issues.

Capricorn

Dear Capricorn friends, you should take advantage of the opportunity to go on a business trip, maybe you could start doing something really interesting!

Acquarium

Dear Aquarius, according to Branko’s horoscope today (Sunday 22 October 2023), an important day from a sentimental point of view. If you have had some disagreements with your partner in the last few hours, you will be able to reconcile without any difficulty.

Fish

Dear Pisces, the Sun is on your side, but you could still have some small clarifying contrasts in love, there will be no problems, the important thing will be to pay attention to the words.

