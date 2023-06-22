Branko horoscope: the astrologer’s forecast for today

What do the stars say in the horoscope about Branko of today, Thursday 22 June 2023? Below are the complete predictions sign by sign of Branko's horoscope today, Thursday 22 June 2023:

Aries

Dear Aries, the arrival of the Sun in the sign of Cancer positively affects your horoscope. However, you risk combining some trouble of your own: luckily friends will help you get out of some bad situation safely.

Bull



Dear friends of Taurus, according to Branko’s horoscope, this Thursday is decidedly positive for you. The day begins with a satisfying morning, where you will be able to wrap up and achieve a lot. Measure your energies well and start making plans for the upcoming weekend.

Twins

Dear Gemini, a very good Sun is shining upon you on this summer day. The great star has in fact finally entered the nearby sign of Cancer. A Thursday full of positivity and interesting opportunities is expected.

Cancer



Dear Cancers, the arrival of the Sun in your sign pushes you to have greater courage in every area of ​​your life. Take better care of your health in general and your diet: you will have more energy to face daily challenges.

Lion

Dear friends of Leo, according to Branko’s horoscope for today (Thursday 22 June 2023), the arrival of the Sun in the sign of Cancer is all in all a positive astrological change, given that the great star is benevolent towards you and is always closest to your sign. If you’re in love, there’s no better time to consolidate relationships.

Virgin

Dear Virgos, at least partially dedicate this day to leisure and entertainment. A part of you is immersed in memories of the past and in nostalgia: better try to direct your thoughts elsewhere…

Balance

Dear Libra, you are facing a complex week: Mercury’s fault which continues to oppose you in your work affairs. The moon continues to disturb your sleep: today, therefore, try to stay in total relaxation.

Scorpio

Dear Scorpios, according to Branko’s horoscope today, this Thursday the business star is in a very active position towards you, which pushes you to close some deals and make important choices. But be careful not to get carried away: that Mars in Leo does not help you regulate excesses…

Sagittarius

Dear Sagittarius, for you the day starts on the right foot as regards the working sphere. Thanks to the favor of Mercury, you are inclined to get contacts and make profitable exchanges.

Capricorn

Dear friends of Capricorn, it’s an ok Thursday thanks to Mercury who supports and reassures you. You may run into some difficulties in the afternoon, but thanks to your self control you will be able to solve everything without any particular problems.

Acquarium

Dear Aquarius, according to Branko’s horoscope today (Thursday June 22, 2023), physical and mental fitness are on the rise! The astral situation is less hostile: take advantage of it to relax and enjoy some more pleasure. Perfect day to fall in love and try new experiences.

Fish

Dear Pisces, today is tiring to digest, but luckily there is always at least one friend who supports and protects you by your side. Keep anger in check: you risk getting carried away by anger even for simple trifles.

