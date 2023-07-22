Branko horoscope: the astrologer’s forecast for today

BRANKO HOROSCOPE – What the stars say in the horoscope about Branko of today, Saturday 22nd July 2023? The astrologer has consulted the stars, and as always his horoscope was broadcast by the radio station, RDS, or other online sites such as the city courier or solodonna.it. Below are the complete predictions (present online) sign by sign of Branko’s horoscope today, Saturday 22nd July 2023:

Aries

Dear Aries, your charism today certainly cannot go unnoticed. You will be able to be very convincing and to attract even those people who usually underestimate you or don’t consider you up to par.

Bull



Dear friends of Taurus, according to Branko’s horoscope, too many commitments are weakening you a bit. Maybe you went too far and are now paying the price. The weekend arrives propitious to rest a bit and switch off. Engage in a relaxing hobby.

Twins

Dear Gemini, these stars are especially conducive to love, especially for those who are still looking for a soul mate. There are all the conditions to be able to find the right person, provided that you are enterprising and don’t let shyness influence you.

Cancer



Dear Cancers, this sky above all favors new projects and creativity. There are all the conditions for making important choices for the future. Try to weigh every move well and don’t get caught up in the frenzy.

Lion

Dear friends of Leo, according to Branko’s horoscope for today (Saturday 22 July 2023), you often tend to get stuck on goat wool issues, just for the sake of winning. This attitude, in the long run, can tire the people around you. Try to take a bath of humility.

Virgin

Dear Virgos, especially those who are looking for a soul mate, today could have bread for their teeth. Banish bad memories and dive in if you see an opportunity. Nothing ventured nothing gained…

Balance

Dear Libra, this sky kisses above all the most solid couples who have resisted the wear and tear of time. There will be a way to experience truly passionate moments or to plan something beautiful in the long term, such as a pregnancy or a cohabitation.

Scorpio

Dear Scorpios, according to Branko’s horoscope for today, today will be an electrifying and frenetic day that will give you new stimuli and will allow you to see things from another point of view as well. You could also take away some great satisfactions.

Sagittarius

Dear Sagittarius, today it will be better to try to talk as little as possible and make the best of a bad situation. Be careful not to speak too harsh words that could hurt others. Better to count to ten before speaking.

Capricorn

Dear Capricorn friends, your stubbornness often leads you to build a wall between yourself and others. Rather than sticking to your positions, try to understand the reasons of others. A bath of humility wouldn’t hurt you.

Acquarium

Dear Aquarius, according to Branko’s horoscope for today (Saturday 22 July 2023), love pushes you to step on the accelerator and could give you new and intriguing emotions. But be careful not to bet on people who are already coupled, because you could have nasty surprises.

Fish

Dear Pisces, an old song went “Love is in the air”. There are all the conditions for living love lightly and passionately. Don’t burn these beautiful moments by being influenced by past failures. Every love is a story in itself.

