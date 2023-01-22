Branko horoscope: the astrologer’s forecast for today

BRANKO HOROSCOPE – What the stars say in the horoscope about Branko of today, Sunday 22 January 2023? The astrologer has consulted the stars, and as always his horoscope was broadcast by the radio station, RDS, or other online sites such as the city courier or solodonna.it. Below are the complete predictions (present online) sign by sign of Branko’s horoscope today, Sunday 22 January 2023:

Aries

Dear Aries, New Moon in aspect with Jupiter and Mars: luck in everything. A new passionate season of love! Favorite new acquaintances, new businesses.

Bull



Dear friends of Taurus, according to Branko’s horoscope, you will have a beautiful Moon over the next few hours; soon Venus will be in Pisces; Mercury remains faithful to your side, the same cannot be said of some people… Love asks for lightness, strengthen the bonds that are worthwhile.

Twins

Dear Gemini, Mars is in your sign and Jupiter is also strategic for new conquests of love. These stars want marriage and children, but if you decide to live the good life, masters. Isn’t it better, however, to create solid foundations for the future?

Cancer



Dear Cancers, in the economic field common sense and moderation are required, outgoings are considerable, any extras must be set aside (but the house you dream of for next summer is not that far away). Love? No one is more in love with you.

Lion

Dear friends of Leo, according to Branko’s horoscope for today (Sunday 22 January 2023), do not lose your temper, you have Jupiter on your side, who preserves you. Seek new ground to build new foundations. Venus doesn’t take you seriously, but Mars is sexy.

Virgin

Dear Virgo, Neptune brings two forces into play: imagination and reality. But Jupiter, which occupies a positive and definitive transit in your sky (it passes in Taurus in May), does not mind the changes. Possible inheritance issues. An overpowering love.

Weight scale

Dear Libra, Saturn is for an even more creative and productive month, it puts the accent on the property of the family of origin, inheritance: you will rediscover your pride and attachment to your birthplace. Beautiful situations are coming, spectacular encounters propitiated by Venus and Mars.

Scorpio

Dear Scorpios, according to Branko’s horoscope today, an impulsive attitude doesn’t help you, Saturn is watching you. Caustic Venus insinuates that it is a frightening feeling to wake up one morning and discover that while you were sleeping you have gone out of fashion… Play sports.

Sagittarius

Dear Sagittarius, Chinese New Year makes for a nice time. What begins now will be the year of the Hare. Does she remind you of anything? Your taste for speed, even in love conquests, but caution in health.

Capricorn

Dear friends of Capricorn, the new moon on the 21st and 22nd is most creative, it would be very useful to travel, also to seek new human experiences, to respond to requests for love. You must never overshadow feelings and passions, use your charm well.

Acquarium

Dear Aquarius, according to Branko’s horoscope today (Sunday 22 January 2023), extraordinary throughout the period, thanks also to the presence of Mars and Jupiter in central points of your sky, the New Moon event, on the 21st, opens a new lunar year, great for couples, new conquests.

Fish

Dear Pisces, you persist with work, but this is not the time to share your intentions with too many people. After the new moon on Saturday 21 an idea emerges from your inexhaustible imagination.

