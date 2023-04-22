Branko horoscope: the astrologer’s forecast for today

BRANKO HOROSCOPE – What do the stars say in the horoscope about Branko of today, Saturday 22nd April 2023? The astrologer has consulted the stars, and as always his horoscope was broadcast by the radio station, RDS, or other online sites such as the city courier or solodonna.it. Below are the complete predictions (present online) sign by sign of Branko’s horoscope today, Saturday 22 April 2023:

Aries

Dear Aries, you will have a great day and you will be very convincing, but you have to be careful of one thing: you cannot take too much advantage of those around you. It’s okay to ask for help, but don’t go overboard!

Bull



Dear friends of Taurus, according to Branko’s horoscope, you are a bit lost, you feel left out and perhaps you need time to put your life in order. The disappointment you have had weighs too much, but everything will pass.

Twins

Dear Gemini, you are fine, but at the same time you are understanding that you are surrounded by somewhat superficial people and you need to make a change in your life. Come on, your time has come!

Cancer



Dear Cancer, in the next few hours you will not be happy, too many thoughts and some family matters to resolve make you restless. Try to be careful, focus on your goals and move forward with your head held high.

Lion

Dear friends of Leo, according to Branko’s horoscope for today (Saturday 22 April 2023), just think about the past: you have to move forward and you have to clarify your life. Don’t waste time thinking, you have to act and get busy.

Virgin

Dear Virgos, everything that will happen to you in the next few hours will be a ‘lesson’ for the future. You are experiencing a beautiful change, but try not to make the mistakes of the past!

Balance

Dear Libras, you want to be free, no obstacles. Try to be positive and optimistic. Only in this way, with this attitude, will you be able to overcome difficulties.

Scorpio

Dear Scorpios, according to Branko’s horoscope for today, in the last few hours you have spent a lot of energy and have tried to keep control over your life. Now, however, you understand that not everything depends on you: you don’t have to sit there thinking, dwelling on the past. Turn the page.

Sagittarius

Dear Sagittarius, you are experiencing difficulties, but you must try not to make it a burden to the people who are close to you and who love you. Ask for help, get advice.

Capricorn

Dear friends of Capricorn, lately you have been melancholy, you have been asking yourself many questions about your life and it seems that you have no answers. Try to reflect, take the time to recharge your batteries and start again!

Acquarium

Dear Aquarius, according to Branko’s horoscope today (Saturday April 22, 2023), haste doesn’t help. Try to stop, think carefully before acting and evaluate everything in detail. You will have to make choices that will be fundamental for the future.

Fish

Dear Pisces, you cannot run away from your responsibilities. Try to understand who you are, what you want and not get caught up in anxiety. Face the problems now. With your head held high.

