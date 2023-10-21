Branko Horoscope: the astrologer’s predictions for today

BRANKO HOROSCOPE – What do the stars say in the horoscope of Branko of today, Saturday 21 October2023? The astrologer consulted the stars, and as always his own horoscope it was broadcast by the radio station, RDS, or other online sites such as Il corriere della città or solodonna.it. Below are the complete predictions (present online) sign by sign of Branko’s horoscope today, Saturday 21 October 2023:

Aries

Dear Aries, the day will have a nice boost! Others will admire your ability to cope with problems and will want to win your attention.

Bull



Dear Taurus friends, according to Branko’s horoscope, there could be some small disagreements and arguments with your partner… Try not to push things too hard, a nice recovery is expected starting this evening!

Twins

Dear Gemini, interesting sky, if you have recently met a nice person, throw yourself in and have no hesitations, if they are roses they will bloom!



Cancer

Dear Cancer, some good news is coming for those who are about to sign an agreement. Attention and some small family squabbles. There’s no point arguing, stay calm!

Lion

Dear Leo friends, according to Branko’s horoscope today (Saturday 21 October 2023), a sky that invites caution, especially if you have recently had to incur more expenses than expected, try not to overdo it!

Virgin

Dear Virgo, an interesting day awaits you, try to clearly define the terms of an agreement and put down on paper what your real needs are.

Balance

Dear Libra, your charm will not go unnoticed and you could receive an interesting proposal, you need not be afraid: step forward!

Scorpio

Dear Scorpio, according to Branko’s horoscope today, love is once again the protagonist in your life! If you have met a pleasant person, don’t miss the opportunity to deepen the relationship.

Sagittarius

Dear Sagittarius, you are decidedly more serene and your work benefits from it. Why don’t you try to unplug today and give yourself some well-deserved relaxation?

Capricorn

Dear Capricorn friends, these stars are a bit agitated, probably an agreement hasn’t gone the way you wanted recently… Possible delays.

Acquarium

Dear Aquarius, according to Branko’s horoscope today (Saturday 21 October 2023), an interesting sky awaits you for long-term couples, take advantage of this day to share your passions with your partner.

Fish

Dear Pisces, we are approaching some decidedly interesting days for love! If you are interested in someone, why don’t you come forward?

