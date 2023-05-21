Branko horoscope: the astrologer’s forecast for today

BRANKO HOROSCOPE – What do the stars say in the horoscope about Branko of today, Sunday 21 May 2023? The astrologer has consulted the stars, and as always his horoscope was broadcast by the radio station, RDS, or other online sites such as the city courier or solodonna.it. Below are the complete predictions (present online) sign by sign of Branko’s horoscope today, Sunday 21st May 2023:

Aries

Dear Aries, try to keep a certain calm and rationality in love. Don’t let rash decisions take you and all the knots will come to a head. Instead, you will have to pay more attention to finances.

Bull



Dear friends of Taurus, according to Branko’s horoscope, intriguing emotions for singles: look around. Long-standing couples will finally be able to set up an important life project together. As for work, there is no shortage of things to do but in the end your efforts will be rewarded.

Twins

Dear Gemini, this sky is beautiful for those who want to get involved and rediscover the affectionate side of life. New encounters have an edge and, just on the weekend, a nice person could enter your life.

Cancer



Dear Cancers, if you are a couple you may feel the desire to spend more time with your partner. Take advantage of the weekend to organize something nice, intriguing emotions ahead. As far as work is concerned, you have good ideas, don’t hesitate to make them count.

Lion

Dear friends of Leo, according to Branko’s horoscope for today (Sunday 21 May 2023), the sky of singles who finally feel free to let themselves go to their emotions is beautiful! Couples this weekend will rediscover themselves more close and accomplices than ever! As for work, try not to overdo it and remember that you too need rest.

COUPLE AFFINITIES FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

Virgin

Dear Virgos, there have been some ups and downs lately, take advantage of the weekend to cuddle and be close to loved ones. As far as work is concerned, the new projects will have something extra.

Balance

Dear Libras, in love there may be some misunderstandings to clear up. Try not to fuel useless discussions but unleash all your rationality and diplomacy.

BRANKO’S HOROSCOPE FOR 2023

Scorpio

Dear Scorpios, according to Branko’s horoscope today, in love you could find yourself at the center of a discussion, try not to push too hard and if you feel in difficulty, don’t hesitate to ask for the opinion of a friend.

Sagittarius

Dear Sagittarius, this sky is beautiful for feelings, if you have a person in your heart, what are you waiting for to come forward? Work? You have new responsibilities and this sometimes makes you a little nervous.

Capricorn

Dear Capricorn friends, too much tension in love could undermine the tranquility of the couple. Show yourselves more understanding and welcoming with your partner and any friction will resolve itself.

Acquarium

Dear Aquarius, according to Branko’s horoscope today (Sunday 21 May 2023), well love, if your heart is alone you could finally get to know a nice person and rediscover the romantic side of life.

Fish

Dear Pisces, the sky is important for love even if sometimes a bit of confusion reigns in your head. Try, however, not to think too much about the future and enjoy the moment.

WHAT IS THE ASCENDANT AND HOW IS IT CALCULATED