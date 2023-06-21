Branko horoscope: the astrologer’s forecast for today

BRANKO HOROSCOPE – What do the stars say in the horoscope about Branko of today, Wednesday 21 June 2023? The astrologer has consulted the stars, and as always his horoscope it was broadcast by the radio station, RDS, or other online sites such as the city courier or solodonna.it. Below are the complete predictions (present online) sign by sign of Branko’s horoscope today, Wednesday 21 June 2023:

Aries

Dear Aries, this Wednesday is marked by the arrival of summer and the Sun in Cancer. The morning will be fruitful in many respects, which will make you feel happy and satisfied.

Bull



Dear friends of Taurus, according to Branko’s horoscope, thanks to the arrival of the Sun in Cancer, your physical form is in great recovery, but try to pay attention to what you eat: one too many delicacies could give you some intestinal problems.

Twins

Dear Gemini, the Sun greets you and moves to the nearby Cancer’s sky. Despite love and eros are going great and you are more inclined to make new encounters.

Cancer



Dear Cancers, you are illuminated by a particularly benevolent Sun: the brightest star has in fact entered your sign. What better time to give free rein to your passions and creativity?

Lion

Dear Leo friends, according to Branko’s horoscope for today (Wednesday 21 June 2023), spend this Wednesday away from stressful situations that create inner tension. You need rest and moments of deep relaxation, to better prepare yourself for the start of your season.

Virgin

Dear Virgos, the Sun has entered the sign of Cancer: you better stay alert and dare as little as possible. The Moon could unleash some drama, but don’t worry, it’s something temporary.

Balance

Dear Libra, it is a pleasant day, characterized by an evening with romantic implications. The influences of the recent new moon are favorable to you in matters of the heart, but also if you are looking for a simple flirt.

Scorpio

Dear Scorpios, according to Branko’s horoscope today, the day starts off great in the financial sphere, thanks to the influences of the Sun in Cancer, which helps you to achieve success and interesting advantages. Green light to new passions.

Sagittarius

Dear Sagittarius, so far the Sun has been hostile to you in Gemini. Fortunately today this situation changes: the star moves into friendly Cancer, pushing you towards renewal.

Capricorn

Dear friends of Capricorn, good day for your sign, even though you may experience some physical discomfort. The Sun in Cancer makes you less prone to dialogue, but favors introspection.

Acquarium

Dear Aquarius, according to Branko’s horoscope for today (Wednesday 21 June 2023), the arrival of the Sun in the sign of Cancer only accentuates the contrasts you are experiencing in this hot month. Proceed with great care and observe how others move before making the decisive move.

Fish

Dear Pisces, today the Sun in Cancer risks making you lonely and not inclined to dialogue. Despite this, the people who love you perceive your affection and your heart filled with magnanimity.

