Branko horoscope: the astrologer’s forecast for today

BRANKO HOROSCOPE – What the stars say in the horoscope about Branko of today, Friday 21st July 2023? The astrologer has consulted the stars, and as always his horoscope was broadcast by the radio station, RDS, or other online sites such as the city courier or solodonna.it. Below are the complete predictions (present online) sign by sign of Branko’s horoscope today, Friday 21st July 2023:

Aries

Dear Aries, it’s a positive day, the people around you will appreciate your way of doing things and won’t be able to resist your charm.

Bull



Dear friends of Taurus, according to Branko’s horoscope, tiredness will make itself felt, lately work is absorbing you and it’s as if you can never switch off. Delegates!

Twins

Dear Gemini, this sky is beautiful for feelings, a whirlwind of emotions envelops you allowing you to expand your circle of acquaintances.

Cancer



Dear Cancers, in the next few hours there may be small tensions at work, try not to fuel useless controversies but think twice before exposing yourself.

Lion

Dear friends of Leo, according to Branko’s horoscope for today (Friday 21 July 2023), your determination puts you in a favorable position at work even if at times you may give others the impression of showing off.

Virgin

Dear Virgos, if you are single you would do well to look around you, this sky is beautiful for feelings. You may discover a love behind a simple friendship.

Balance

Dear Libra, caution will be needed, sometimes you wake up with a few thoughts and you need a few more minutes to fuel.

Scorpio

Dear Scorpios, according to Branko’s horoscope for today, the day at work will be positive overall, don’t get impatient if everything doesn’t go as you planned, sometimes even changes of course prove necessary.

Sagittarius

Dear Sagittarius, a precious sky for couples who could also decide to take important steps towards the future…

Capricorn

Dear friends of Capricorn, you are in a serene state of mind, peace invades your soul and others will be literally enraptured by your calm way of doing things.

Acquarium

Dear Aquarius, according to Branko’s horoscope today (Friday 21 July 2023), creativity is in full swing and allows you to find new but precious ideas, treasure them and you will soon see the results.

Fish

Dear Pisces, really interesting sky for love, if you are single have you not noticed that someone looks at you with different eyes? Don’t underestimate a friendship.

