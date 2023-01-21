Branko horoscope: the astrologer’s forecast for today

BRANKO HOROSCOPE – What do the stars say in the horoscope about Branko of today, Saturday 21 January 2023? The astrologer has consulted the stars, and as always his horoscope was broadcast by the radio station, RDS, or other online sites such as the city courier or solodonna.it. Below are the complete predictions (present online) sign by sign of Branko’s horoscope today, Saturday 21 January 2023:

Aries

Dear Aries, in the last few days you have been nervous, perhaps because you feel oppressed. Try to rearrange your ideas and dedicate more time to your partner: things will settle themselves.

Bull



Dear friends of Taurus, according to Branko’s horoscope, work is taking away a lot of energy from you. Take advantage of the weekend to recharge your batteries and try to dedicate yourself to your family.

Twins

Dear Gemini, be careful not to overdo it as usual or your body could suffer. Excellent prospects in the professional field, but to achieve the set goals you still need a little patience.

Cancer



Dear Cancers, some problems in the sentimental sphere: do not despair, however, things will improve in the next few days. Finally you have a few hours of rest available: take advantage of them.

Lion

Dear friends of Leo, according to Branko’s horoscope for today (Saturday 21 January 2023), work has taken away a lot of your energy: you would need a mini vacation to get away from everything. Great news for singles: unexpected encounters are on the way.

Virgin

Dear Virgos, for some time now you haven’t been able to be yourself: is it time to try to take a step back? The work is booming, but you don’t have to settle: you can achieve even more.

Weight scale

Dear Libra, the sacrifices made in the last period are about to pay off. So the time has come to celebrate: why not organize a romantic dinner with your partner?

Scorpio

Dear Scorpios, according to Branko’s horoscope for today, some physical ailments have been worrying you for a few days, but this doesn’t stop you from continuing to work to achieve the goals you have set for yourself for some time.

Sagittarius

Dear Sagittarius, several problems in the family: try not to drag it out too long or you may soon regret it. It’s time to put your pride aside and take the first step before it’s too late.

Capricorn

Dear Capricorn friends, it’s a time when you see everything as black. You have to convince yourself, however, that things are actually much better than you think.

Acquarium

Dear Aquarius, according to Branko’s horoscope today (Saturday 21 January 2023), things are not going well in love, but things could change in the coming weeks.

Fish

Dear Pisces, excellent opportunities from a professional point of view: it could finally be time for the much-needed promotion. The next decisive days for your career.

