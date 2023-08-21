Branko horoscope: the astrologer’s forecast for today

BRANKO HOROSCOPE – What do the stars say in the horoscope about Branko of today, monday 21 August 2023? The astrologer has consulted the stars, and as always his horoscope it was broadcast by the radio station, RDS, or other online sites such as the city courier or solodonna.it. Below are the complete predictions (present online) sign by sign of Branko’s horoscope today, Monday 21st August 2023:

Aries

Dear Aries, in this phase your creativity is skyrocketing, but luck seems to have gotten out of hand. As far as work is concerned, you have to be careful. Your inner balance does not seem to be serene…

Bull



Dear friends of Taurus, according to Branko’s horoscope, work and health are going well and there is the possibility of reaching some milestones. There’s one small thing you need to pay attention to: luck seems to have taken a different path than usual.

Twins

Dear Gemini, on this Monday there will be energy and enthusiasm and you cannot help but face life head on.

Cancer



Dear Cancers, you have to pay attention to your health, perhaps there is too much stress. In love, things seem to be going great, but remember not to trust everything and everyone with your eyes closed.

Lion

Dear Leo friends, according to Branko’s horoscope today (Monday 21 August 2023), as far as love and finances are concerned, it is not the time to take big steps. Career appears to be secure, but health needs more attention.

Virgin

Dear Virgos, you are going through a period of change. Big changes. Your qualities are strong and will help you overcome any challenge. Finances appear stable.

Balance

Dear Libras, it’s time to be bold in love. Luck seems to be on your side right now, watch your finances. The adventurous spirit could lead you to spend a little more than necessary.

Scorpio

Dear Scorpios, according to Branko’s horoscope today, work could suffer a few too many hitches, make sure you handle things wisely and with concentration. Love might present challenges.

Sagittarius

Dear Sagittarius, you’ve been feeling a little out of shape lately. In love, things may not be at their best right now, but hold on, that will change soon.

Capricorn

Dear Capricorn friends, the only thing you need to pay attention to right now is your mood. You are currently on the right track regarding your career, but don’t forget to take care of yourself.

Acquarium

Dear Aquarius, according to Branko’s horoscope today (Monday, August 21, 2023), it is no surprise that you are full of energy and ready to take on the world. While your compatibility with other zodiac signs may not be ideal, your infectious energy will help you overcome any obstacle.

Fish

Dear Pisces, your communication skills are extraordinary and creativity is through the roof. In love you may have some uncertainty, but don’t worry, it won’t last.

