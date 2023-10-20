Branko Horoscope: the astrologer’s predictions for today

BRANKO HOROSCOPE – What do the stars say in the horoscope of Branko of today, Friday 20 October2023? The astrologer consulted the stars, and as always his own horoscope it was broadcast by the radio station, RDS, or other online sites such as Il corriere della città or solodonna.it. Below are the complete predictions (present online) sign by sign of Branko’s horoscope today, Friday 20 October 2023:

Aries

Dear Aries, you are very active today but also angry. You probably can’t feel calm and things aren’t moving in the right direction, there’s too much chaos.

Bull



Dear Taurus friends, according to Branko’s horoscope, if a situation worries you, don’t worry, it will be resolved within the day. When faced with declarations, you will be amazed and you will experience different emotions. Sometimes contradictory.

Twins

Dear Gemini, you are not going through a positive phase, but you will find within you an inner strength and the hope that destiny can help you, so much so that you feel better.



Cancer

Dear Cancer, from the moment you wake up you will be impatient, you take it out on everyone who looks at you or talks to you, denying you reason. You will raise your voice without fear and reveal harsh truths to gain respect.

Lion

Dear Leo friends, according to Branko’s horoscope today (Friday 20 October 2023), it could be the day of forced compromises, just to avoid conflicts. You may have to put up with a boring person.

Virgin

Dear Virgo, you can’t find a little serenity and peace. You’re putting on a good face, but it’s not in your nature to do so, in fact it won’t take much to make you explode and get nervous.

Balance

Dear Libra, you must gather all the strength you have left to face any unexpected events and changes. Some of you will have to make an important decision.

Scorpio

Dear Scorpio, according to Branko’s horoscope today, the oddities will leave you, but the anger of others will disturb you, it is easy for you to explode.

Sagittarius

Dear Sagittarius, try to be less agitated, don’t fixate on some apparently complicated situations but which can be easily resolved. It will be easy to see you upset or snap at something or someone.

Capricorn

Dear Capricorn friends, someone wants to make you fall into error, but if you listen to your inner voice you will not fall into the trap. You will be able to distinguish lies from truth.

Acquarium

Dear Aquarius, according to Branko’s horoscope today (Friday 20 October 2023), there are doubts about the path to take and there are those who will discover the difficulty of having freedom of action. A series of embarrassing situations will then arise.

Fish

Dear Pisces, you must not allow anyone to sew your mouth shut on this day, you have freedom of thought and action. Once the problem is solved you will dedicate yourself to programming.

