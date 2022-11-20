Branko horoscope: the astrologer’s forecast for today

BRANKO HOROSCOPE – What the stars say in the horoscope about Branko of today, sunday 20 November 2022? The astrologer has consulted the stars, and as always his horoscope was broadcast by the radio station, RDS, or other online sites such as the city courier or solodonna.it. Below are the complete predictions (present online) sign by sign of Branko’s horoscope today, Sunday 20 November 2022:

Aries

Dear Aries, professional and sentimental contacts are the favorites, you will only have Venus and some Moon against, expected success. However, the week will begin with the Moon-Cancer, demanding for the family and children, it also requires clarification in marriage and legal matters.

Bull



Dear friends of Taurus, according to Branko’s horoscope, what was useful, but is no longer useful, should be abandoned. Free from the opposition of the Sun which will give you great life force in the coming days. It’s what you need as long as Mars stays in Scorpio, Mercury turns pleasant on Wednesday.

Twins

Dear Gemini, you have to deal with many issues and there is little time left for the couple relationship. Maybe it’s better, because you risk being tormented by unnecessary doubts. You have to clarify.

Cancer



Dear Cancers, a gloomy and agitated moment is finally ending. Over the next few days, singles will have the opportunity to meet interesting people, and even couples will find their lost serenity.

Lion

Dear friends of Leo, according to Branko’s horoscope for today (Sunday 20 November 2022), a day full of wishes. Singles will want to fall in love, couples will be passionate. In this period you are a little distracted at work, but never mind. Good energy.

COUPLE AFFINITIES FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

Virgin

Dear Virgos, a day in which you will have to be particularly careful. Be careful what you do in love, and avoid jealous tantrums. At work, try to share more with your colleagues.

Weight scale

Dear Libra, very fruitful day. Singles could make new and interesting acquaintances, couples will have a pleasant day. And interesting news is also on the way at work.

BRANKO’S HOROSCOPE FOR 2022

Scorpio

Dear Scorpio, according to Branko’s horoscope today, a particularly positive day for this sign. Both singles and couples will be able to experience a newfound serenity, without anxieties and worries, enjoying the moment. At work, things are going well and positive news will come.

Sagittarius

Dear Sagittarius, good day for this sign. In love, singles are full of vitality and desire to do, couples will encounter positive news. At work you just have to try not to overdo it.

Capricorn

Dear Capricorn friends, interesting day. In love, if there’s something about your partner that you don’t like, try to tell them sincerely, to avoid misunderstandings. Just focus on the work at this stage, the efforts will pay off.

Acquarium

Dear Aquarius, according to Branko’s horoscope for today (Sunday 20 November 2022), a day dedicated to the rediscovery of yourselves. In love, singles want freedom and independence, couples are no longer willing to accept compromises. And the time has also come to resume your career path.

Fish

Dear Pisces, day of improvement. Singles are finally ready to jump on something new, couples will be able to overcome recent tensions. The weekend allows you to recover the energy you needed.

WHAT IS THE ASCENDANT AND HOW IS IT CALCULATED