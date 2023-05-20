Branko horoscope: the astrologer’s forecast for today

BRANKO HOROSCOPE – What do the stars say in the horoscope about Branko of today, Saturday 20 May 2023? The astrologer has consulted the stars, and as always his horoscope was broadcast by the radio station, RDS, or other online sites such as the city courier or solodonna.it. Below are the complete predictions (present online) sign by sign of Branko’s horoscope today, Saturday 20 May 2023:

Aries

Dear Aries, try to keep a certain calm and rationality in love. Don’t let rash decisions take you and all the knots will come to a head. Instead, you will have to pay more attention to your finances, because your wallet is crying.

Bull



Dear friends of Taurus, according to Branko’s horoscope, intriguing emotions for singles, if you are alone you would do well to look around. Instead, long-standing couples will finally be able to put in the pipeline an important life project together. There is no shortage of things to do at work.

Twins

Dear Gemini, this sky is beautiful for those who want to get involved and rediscover the affectionate side of life. New encounters have an edge and, just on the weekend, a nice person could enter your life. At work, avoid unnecessary controversies.

Cancer



Dear Cancers, as a couple you may feel the desire to spend more time with your partner. Take advantage of the weekend to organize something nice. At work you have good ideas, do not hesitate to make them count.

Lion

Dear friends of Leo, according to Branko’s horoscope for today (Saturday 20 May 2023), the heaven of singles who finally feel free to let go of their emotions is beautiful! Couples, on the other hand, this weekend will rediscover themselves more close-knit and accomplices than ever! At work, try not to overdo it.

COUPLE AFFINITIES FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

Virgin

Dear Virgos, in love there have been some ups and downs lately, take advantage of the weekend to cuddle and be close to your loved ones. Singles, on the other hand, will be able to count on an interesting invitation that will allow them to get noticed. At work, new projects have something extra.

Balance

Dear Libras, in love on the weekend there may be some misunderstandings that need to be cleared up. Try not to fuel useless discussions but unleash all your rationality and diplomacy. At work there is no shortage of things to do and tiredness makes itself felt.

BRANKO’S HOROSCOPE FOR 2023

Scorpio

Dear Scorpios, according to Branko’s horoscope today, in love you could find yourself at the center of a discussion, try not to push too hard and if you feel in difficulty, don’t hesitate to ask for the opinion of a friend. Good business.

Sagittarius

Dear Sagittarius, this sky is beautiful for feelings, if you have a person in your heart what are you waiting for to come forward? If, on the other hand, you are single, take advantage of the weekend to expand your network of contacts. At work you have new responsibilities, make yourself count.

Capricorn

Dear Capricorn friends, too much tension in love could undermine the tranquility of the couple. Show yourselves more understanding and welcoming with your partner and any friction will resolve itself. At work, business is going without too many hitches.

Acquarium

Dear Aquarius, according to Branko’s horoscope today (Saturday 20 May 2023), well love, if your heart is alone you could finally get to know a nice person and rediscover the romantic side of life. Pay attention instead to finances, you have spent too much.

Fish

Dear Pisces, the sky is important for love even if sometimes a bit of confusion reigns in your head. Try, however, not to think too much about the future and enjoy the moment. Special emotions coming! At work you want to get your hands dirty in many matters.

WHAT IS THE ASCENDANT AND HOW IS IT CALCULATED