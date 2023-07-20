Branko horoscope: the astrologer’s forecast for today

BRANKO HOROSCOPE – What the stars say in the horoscope about Branko of today, Thursday 20 July 2023? The astrologer has consulted the stars, and as always his horoscope was broadcast by the radio station, RDS, or other online sites such as the city courier or solodonna.it. Below are the complete predictions (present online) sign by sign of Branko’s horoscope today, Thursday 20 July 2023:

Aries

Dear Aries, thanks to the support of Venus this Thursday you will be particularly fascinating and engaging. Especially people who are alone should take advantage of it to be able to find a soul mate.

Bull



Dear friends of Taurus, according to Branko’s horoscope, never before have you been convinced that something is getting out of your control. Perhaps because you are not very clear-headed and very tired. You would need a nice relaxing weekend to put your ideas back in order.

Twins

Dear Gemini, the day will be characterized by surprises and beautiful emotions. Let yourself go a little and don’t be influenced by something negative that has happened to you recently. If you are interested in someone, come forward.

Cancer



Dear Cancers, the day will continue a little slowed down and with some delay. Try to keep your balance and don’t lose your patience. Now is not the time to let control of your life get out of hand.

Lion

Dear friends of Leo, according to Branko’s horoscope for today (Thursday 20 July 2023), your determination and conviction could often be mistaken for arrogance and arrogance. The stars advise you to use the right tones and the right ways to be right. Otherwise you will end up in the wrong.

Virgin

Dear Virgos, thanks to these stars, you will surely be much more decisive and determined in wanting to carry on your projects. If you can achieve your goals, it will be easier for you to deal with obstacles in the future.

Balance

Dear Libras, this is an important sky, especially for those couples who have loved and loved each other for a long time. There will also be a way to seal the relationship with a pregnancy or getting married.

Scorpio

Dear Scorpios, according to Branko’s horoscope today, your charm and charisma will be noticed by everyone. It will be easier to convince others of the goodness of your reasons. Don’t be influenced by people who act only out of envy.

Sagittarius

Dear Sagittarius, today will certainly be better than the previous ones, even if you will have to deal with some slowdowns or delays. Try to handle these situations with clarity.

Capricorn

Dear friends of Capricorn, compared to the past weeks you are definitely more lucid and more proactive. Even in love something could unlock. Those who are looking for a soul mate should try to get busy.

Acquarium

Dear Aquarius, according to Branko’s horoscope today (Thursday July 20, 2023), you are particularly creative and brilliant. If you work for someone, your superior could decide to promote you on your merits. There will also be a way to start winning collaborations.

Fish

Dear Pisces, try to be proactive and get busy, especially if there is someone who intrigues you. Try not to give in to the instinct to cheat, you might regret it.

