Branko horoscope: the astrologer’s forecast for today

BRANKO HOROSCOPE – What do the stars say in the horoscope about Branko of today, Saturday 2nd September2023? The astrologer has consulted the stars, and as always his horoscope was broadcast by the radio station, RDS, or other online sites such as the city courier or solodonna.it. Below are the complete predictions (present online) sign by sign of Branko’s horoscope today, Saturday 2nd September 2023:

Aries

Dear Aries, today you will have a particularly tiring day. Don’t worry, everything will work out.

Bull



Dear friends of Taurus, according to Branko’s horoscope, headaches won’t give you a break. It’s best not to overdo it when you’re with friends.

Twins

Dear Gemini, finally some relaxation after a stressful week to say the least. You will see that the effort has not been in vain: the fruits will soon be seen.



Cancer

Dear Cancers, in love things don’t go as they should. The advice is to spend an evening in the company of a friend who can lift your spirits.

Lion

Dear friends of Leo, according to Branko’s horoscope today (Saturday 2 September 2023), excellent prospects in the professional field. In love, things couldn’t get better than this: what more could you want?

Virgin

Dear Virgos, a misunderstanding with your family member will spoil your weekend a little, but don’t lose your temper or things could even get worse.

Balance

Dear Libra, this is not the time to go crazy: you are not happy with your job, but at the moment it is not the time to leave your job for a leap in the dark.

Scorpio

Dear Scorpios, according to Branko’s horoscope today, take advantage of the weekend to spend a few hours relaxing with your partner: for the next few hours, you’re not around for anyone.

Sagittarius

Dear Sagittarius, things don’t always go as hoped: so the time has come to put your soul in peace and get back on top. Your strong character will help you.

Capricorn

Dear friends of Capricorns, some physical ailments have not ruined your good mood: now the time has come to return to your old hobbies and passions.

Acquarium

Dear Aquarius, according to Branko’s horoscope today (Saturday 2 September 2023), excellent job opportunities, promotion on the way.

Fish

Dear Pisces, you worry so much about others that you often end up forgetting yourself: dedicate a few hours to your well-being.

