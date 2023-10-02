Branko Horoscope: the astrologer’s predictions for today

BRANKO HOROSCOPE – What do the stars say in the horoscope of Branko of today, Monday 2 October2023? The astrologer consulted the stars, and as always his own horoscope it was broadcast by the radio station, RDS, or other online sites such as Il corriere della città or solodonna.it. Below are the complete predictions (present online) sign by sign of Branko’s horoscope today, Monday 2 October 2023:

Aries

Dear Aries, the month of October has started in a constructive way even if from a financial point of view there is still something not right. It is not a lucky period especially for those who try their luck at gambling. Even in love there is something that doesn’t work…

Bull



Dear Taurus friends, according to Branko’s horoscope, it will be easy to come into conflict with others also because you don’t have particularly bright stars in terms of relationships. Work is also becoming a very slippery slope.

Twins

Dear Gemini, love is going through a phase of uncertainty in your life. You’re not sure whether you want to pursue a story or not… Possible new friendships.

Cancer

Dear Cancer, your social skills are at their best right now and will enable you to meet new people and make new alliances at work.

Lion

Dear Leo friends, according to Branko’s horoscope today (Monday 2 October 2023), your compatibility with others is at the top right now and will help you face work with the right energy and with that charisma that distinguishes you .

Virgin

Dear Virgo, luck is knocking on your door, you should be good at knowing how to grasp every signal that comes from Lady Luck to exploit it in your favor. As far as work is concerned, there will be no shortage of opportunities for professional growth.

Balance

Dear Libra, it is not easy to reconcile love and career in this period. When you dedicate yourself too much to business you end up displeasing your loved one…

Scorpio

Dear Scorpio, according to Branko’s horoscope today, it is not the right period to introduce big changes into your life. You are going through a very peaceful phase of your life, even if some financial problems are emerging…

Sagittarius

Dear Sagittarius, your compatibility with others is at the top at the moment and will enable you to make very interesting profits, especially for those who are self-employed.

Capricorn

Dear Capricorn friends, your energy is explosive at this moment and puts you in a position to create new things and come up with new projects. A good internal balance is essential to keep morale high.

Acquarium

Dear Aquarius, according to Branko’s horoscope today (Monday 2 October 2023), you are going through an alternating phase of ups and downs and this is disorienting you a little. You would also need a few more adventures to broaden your horizons and get out of this static phase.

Fish

Dear Pisces, right now you should work above all on your compatibility with other people. It is not easy to empathize with you also because your mood is particularly unstable.

