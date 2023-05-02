Branko horoscope: the astrologer’s forecast for today

BRANKO HOROSCOPE – What do the stars say in the horoscope about Branko of today, Tuesday 2 May 2023? The astrologer has consulted the stars, and as always his horoscope was broadcast by the radio station, RDS, or other online sites such as the city courier or solodonna.it. Below are the complete predictions (present online) sign by sign of Branko’s horoscope today, Tuesday 2 May 2023:

Aries

Dear Aries, the gain remains constant, but efforts will be needed to improve it. Over the next few hours you will need to be punctual in an exercise routine that you have adopted.

Bull



Dear friends of Taurus, according to Branko’s horoscope, give quality time to family, it will reward you and those around you. A journey undertaken will be comfortable, but may experience some delay.

Twins

Dear Gemini, good news on the real estate front. Your help on the social front will be greatly appreciated. Now you can maintain good relations with someone you don’t like.

Cancer



Dear Cancers, Financial constraints can put your project on hold for some time. You may decide to follow a specific diet and benefit from it. Make your presence felt on the professional or social front.

Lion

Dear Leo friends, according to Branko’s horoscope today (Tuesday May 2, 2023), some of you are likely to be participating in a fun activity at home. You will probably enjoy a long road trip with friends. You may plan to move to a better environment.

Virgin

Dear Virgos, it is possible for some to be invited to a function as chief guests or guests of honour. It is likely that over the next few hours you will be able to find a suitable mate for you.

Balance

Dear Libra, excellent business opportunities are foreseen for those who go on a tour abroad. You are likely to feel more confident undertaking a complex assignment.

Scorpio

Dear Scorpios, according to Branko’s horoscope today, you will find the family most favorable to your ideas. Keep health-conscious people around you, they will help you in your endeavor.

Sagittarius

Dear Sagittarius, you may take a short trip to meet someone special. Your supporters will keep your flag flying on the social front.

Capricorn

Dear Capricorn friends, a mistake made in a financial transaction is likely to be rectified in time. Chances are some of you will excel on the professional front.

Acquarium

Dear Aquarius, according to Branko’s horoscope today (Tuesday, May 2, 2023), many of you may find a lifestyle change that will greatly benefit your health. Someone in the family may irritate you over the next few hours and cause you to see red.

Fish

Dear Pisces, there is a strong possibility of acquiring property that you have long desired. You are likely to remain socially active.

