Branko horoscope: the astrologer’s forecast for today

BRANKO HOROSCOPE – What do the stars say in the horoscope about Branko of today, Sunday 2nd July 2023? The astrologer has consulted the stars, and as always his horoscope was broadcast by the radio station, RDS, or other online sites such as the city courier or solodonna.it. Below are the complete predictions (present online) sign by sign of Branko’s horoscope today, Sunday 2nd July 2023:

Aries

Dear Aries, the day will give you an edge, you will be truly irresistible! Beware of a few too many squabbles at work…

Bull



Dear friends of Taurus, according to Branko’s horoscope, don’t let tiredness dominate everything else, try to carve out some time for yourself and cultivate some hobbies.

Twins

Dear Gemini, in the next few hours you could meet a nice person, if you are alone, look around! As far as work is concerned, the period is propitious, news is on the way.

Cancer



Dear Cancers, the mood is fluctuating, try to put your emotions on paper and not get nervous more than necessary. As far as work is concerned, small frictions with bosses and contacts are possible.

Lion

Dear friends of Leo, according to Branko’s horoscope for today (Sunday 2 July 2023), the day starts well, you are the center of attention and this can only flesh out your ego. Be careful not to overdo the delusions of protagonism…

COUPLE AFFINITIES FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

Virgin

Dear Virgos, interpersonal relationships will be favored in the next few hours, you may find yourself at the center of an animated circle. As far as work is concerned, tiredness will make itself felt, but in the end you will be a winner.

Balance

Dear Libra, the day sees you particularly gritty, use this energy to carry on the work that is still pending. In love, if you are alone, look around.

BRANKO’S HOROSCOPE FOR 2023

Scorpio

Dear Scorpios, according to Branko’s horoscope today, lately you feel your partner a little detached, if there’s something wrong, don’t be afraid and empty the bag. As far as work is concerned, freelancers are favored.

Sagittarius

Dear Sagittarius, these stars are beautiful for those who have recently met a nice person, soon the acquaintance could turn out to be something more. As far as work is concerned, do you want to get involved, news is coming soon.

Capricorn

Dear Capricorn friends, the couple needs a little more passion, organize something beautiful with your partner. As far as work is concerned, the situation is stable, keep everything under control.

Acquarium

Dear Aquarius, according to Branko’s horoscope today (Sunday 2 July 2023), heaven invites you to expose yourself, if you like a person don’t hesitate to come forward, you could be happily surprised. As for work, you have some lucky intuitions.

Fish

Dear Pisces, your heart has been in turmoil lately, you are attracted to a person but you don’t know if he reciprocates. Why don’t you jump in? What have you got to lose? As far as work is concerned, you are waiting for confirmations, something is moving.

WHAT IS THE ASCENDANT AND HOW IS IT CALCULATED