Branko horoscope: the astrologer’s forecast for today

BRANKO HOROSCOPE – What do the stars say in the horoscope about Branko of today, Wednesday 2nd August 2023? The astrologer has consulted the stars, and as always his horoscope was broadcast by the radio station, RDS, or other online sites such as the city courier or solodonna.it. Below are the complete predictions (present online) sign by sign of Branko’s horoscope today, Wednesday 2nd August 2023:

Aries

Dear Aries, despite some nasty slipups, your finances manage to keep up. In love you have certainly known better days. This is not the time to dredge up old grievances or bring things up from the past.

Bull



Dear friends of Taurus, according to Branko’s horoscope, you are going through a rather up-and-down phase marked by ups and downs. Your wisdom will be the best weapon to deal with situations that are a little borderline.

Twins

Dear Gemini, financially there is something to review. Maybe you’ve gone too far. Health will also require some attention.

Cancer



Dear Cancer, your compatibility with others is at its peak right now. The stars, however, advise you not to venture into particular expenses or not to make poorly prudent investments.

Lion

Dear friends of Leo, according to Branko’s horoscope for today (Wednesday 2 August 2023), the management of your finances is truly optimal in this period. There will be some problem or some misunderstanding with some loved ones. Don’t worry: nothing serious, thanks to your adaptability and your affability, you will know how to smooth out any conflict.

Virgin

Dear Virgos, your compatibility with others is at the top even if your emotionality could play tricks on you. Don’t indulge your worst instincts…

Balance

Dear Libra, particularly lucky period thanks to a very propitious astral quadrature. Your social skills are also top notch. From a professional point of view there is a bit of flat calm. Try to stir things up.

Scorpio

Dear Scorpios, according to Branko’s horoscope today, you should use this beautiful inner energy to make new friends and make new alliances also from a professional point of view. Your career is not taking off or shining as you expected.

Sagittarius

Dear Sagittarius, your luck is on top right now, so you should expect some happy surprises in the coming days. Your inner balance will help you manage well some thorny situations that could happen to you in the workplace.

Capricorn

Dear Capricorn friends, your adventurous spirit is at its peak right now. Even if the career is in line with your expectations, there will be some small problems to face in love.

Acquarium

Dear Aquarius, according to Branko’s horoscope today (Wednesday 2 August 2023), even if life’s challenges will be many and not all easy to overcome, thanks to your spirit of adaptation and your intuition you will always be able to emerge victorious .

Fish

Dear Pisces, you have picked up a good pace professionally, but the same cannot be said for your health. In some social contexts, you often feel out of place or not up to par.

