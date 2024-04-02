Branko Horoscope: the astrologer's predictions for today

BRANKO HOROSCOPE – What the stars say in the horoscope of Branko of today, Tuesday 2 April 2024? The astrologer consulted the stars, and as always his own horoscope it was broadcast by the radio station, RDS, or other online sites such as Il corriere della città or solodonna.it. Below are the complete predictions (present online) sign by sign of Branko's horoscope today, Tuesday 2 April 2024:

Aries

Dear Aries, preserve your health. Over the next few hours you will be able to maintain stability on the financial front. Things are likely to go in your favor on the professional front.

Bull



Dear Taurus friends, according to Branko's horoscope, you will have to exercise patience on the home front. Keep calm on the road as road rage cannot be ruled out.

Twins

Dear Gemini, a question of property is best left alone today. On the academic front, a good result is maintained. Your partner may not be able to give you as much time as you want. Be patient.

Cancer

Dear Cancer, be more careful when it comes to spending money. Adequate rest will become essential for those who are accustomed to workouts. Regarding work, many of you may be starting to think about a change…

Lion

Dear Leo friends, according to Branko's horoscope today (Tuesday 2 April 2024), the change of season could surprise someone and create some problems. Work? A business trip abroad will prove to be very fruitful.

Virgin

Dear Virgo, happy situation on the academic front. Your partner may need their own space, respect that. Even in love you need balance.

Balance

Dear Libra, saving money right now will be important. Total concentration on work will help to leave nothing unfinished on the professional front. A young family member is likely to receive a pleasant surprise.

Scorpio

Dear Scorpio, according to Branko's horoscope today, you should enjoy good health while managing to keep bad habits under control. This is a good day to take a trip. Why not travel outside the city?

Sagittarius

Dear Sagittarius, you may have the opportunity to change residence and move to a better place. If romance isn't working, don't feel dismayed, give it a little more time.

Capricorn

Dear Capricorn friends, your love for street food can ruin your system. Don't invest money in purchasing things that are not of immediate use.

Acquarium

Dear Aquarius, according to Branko's horoscope today (Tuesday 2 April 2024), it is likely that you enjoy the company of a distant relative who perhaps also lives outside the city. Traveling for work seems to be favorable this time of year.

Fish

Dear Pisces, differences can lead to arguments and put a strain on your relationship on the romantic front. Be patient and, if necessary, bite your tongue to avoid clashes.

