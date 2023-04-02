Branko horoscope: the astrologer’s forecast for today

BRANKO HOROSCOPE – What do the stars say in the horoscope about Branko of today, Sunday 2nd April 2023? The astrologer has consulted the stars, and as always his horoscope was broadcast by the radio station, RDS, or other online sites such as the city courier or solodonna.it. Below are the complete predictions (present online) sign by sign of Branko’s horoscope today, Sunday 2nd April 2023:

Aries

Dear Aries, the month of March ended with a bang. Many of you will now have to keep nervousness in family relationships at bay: watch out for signs of health and fatigue.

Bull



Dear friends of Taurus, according to Branko’s horoscope, you can count on the stars in terms of friendships but also work relationships. Be careful not to overdo it with physical activity. Let go with friends and family when you feel like you need support.

Twins

Dear Gemini, signs of great successes are coming. In love for those who want a deeper and more committed relationship but also for those who just want passion to overwhelm them. The occasion can arise from a moment of leisure, a romantic weekend or a fun evening.

Cancer



Dear Cancers, important news on the horizon. There could be a promotion, earnings or otherwise professional success on the way. Energy and strength skyrocket with Saturn and Mars back on your side.

Lion

Dear friends of Leo, according to Branko’s horoscope for today (Sunday 2 April 2023), pay attention to relationships. Not only professional ones but also family ones. However, for those who feel tight in their lives, it is better not to make hasty decisions.

Virgin

Dear Virgo, you can find the lost agreement with your partner after a few arguments too many. The watchword is to make peace with those who love you and who perhaps have not received the attention they deserve.

Balance

Dear Libra, intense and stimulating days. At all ages and for every type of interest you will have what you want. Whether it’s study or work but also a passion that will take you far.

Scorpio

Dear Scorpios, according to Branko’s horoscope today, things are starting to turn in the right direction. What until recently seemed out of reach, in love and beyond, could now be there waiting for you.

Sagittarius

Dear Sagittarius, during the week that ends today you have been surrounded by the affection of family and relatives. Despite some minor nervousness, bet everything on early April to give your life a spring twist.

Capricorn

Dear Capricorn friends, excellent news is coming when it comes to the finance sector. Some backlash in couple relationships tormented by not always positive thoughts.

Acquarium

Dear Aquarius, according to Branko’s horoscope today (Sunday 2 April 2023), the road is paved towards success for you. However, nothing is given away. Beware of some seasonal ailments.

Fish

Dear Pisces, nothing better than celebrating spring in the sign of love. During today, April 2, you could meet the right person…

