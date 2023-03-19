Branko horoscope: the astrologer’s forecast for today

BRANKO HOROSCOPE – What do the stars say in the horoscope about Branko of today, Sunday 19 March 2023? The astrologer has consulted the stars, and as always his horoscope was broadcast by the radio station, RDS, or other online sites such as the city courier or solodonna.it. Below are the complete predictions (present online) sign by sign of Branko’s horoscope today, Sunday 19 Marchor 2023:

Aries

Dear Aries, a good professional undertaking awaits you which will be confirmed in the spring/summer. Interesting opportunities also in the private sector, when starting from the first days of next week the Sun and the Moon will be in the sign.

Dear friends of Taurus, according to Branko’s horoscope, stop for a moment to reflect on the road and the path you have taken up to now, only in this way will you be able to recharge your batteries properly and give shape to new, precious ideas.

Twins

Dear Gemini, friendly Mercury will give you valuable job opportunities and young people will be able to put themselves to the test and demonstrate their worth. You don’t have to be afraid of change but follow the crest of novelty.

Dear Cancers, new ideas are definitely favored, don’t be afraid to propose or have your say. A beautiful strength combined with an equally enviable grit is ready to peep into your life by opening interesting doors.

Lion

Dear friends of Leo, according to Branko’s horoscope today (Sunday 19 March 2023), in this spring/summer you will be ready to give your best but in the meantime you have become more realistic and concrete. If you are interested in a person or recently an acquaintance has shown his most affectionate side, bet on sweetness and you will not regret it.

Virgin

Dear Virgos, this is an interesting time for work, new projects could soon take shape giving you great satisfaction. Emotionally speaking, don’t keep everything inside but communicate what you feel to the people you really love.

Balance

Dear Libra, these days are harbingers of small unrest, pay attention to interpersonal relationships. Before exposing yourselves, you would do well to count to ten, try to stay away from the controversies also as regards work.

Scorpio

Dear Scorpios, according to Branko’s horoscope today, this is a period of interesting news, changes are on the agenda and you will be ready to welcome them. In love, let yourself go to emotions, a special feeling with the sign of Aries.

Sagittarius

Dear Sagittarius, lucky sky for business, if you have made a request within a short time it could be granted and the possibility of an economic improvement is not excluded.

Capricorn

Dear friends of Capricorn, the days you are experiencing will be a bit agitated. Do only the absolutely essential things and don’t hesitate to ask for help if you realize you can’t keep up with everything. Attention to health.

Acquarium

Dear Aquarius, according to Branko’s horoscope today (Sunday 19 March 2023), this weekend love will cross new, precious and important horizons. Those who have the right person by their side could also decide to take an important step.

Fish

Dear Pisces, over the next few hours the Moon will be in the sign giving you truly special emotions! Over time, acquaintances born recently will reveal their full potential, now all that remains is to enjoy the moment, letting go of emotions.

