Branko horoscope: the astrologer’s predictions for today

BRANKO HOROSCOPE – What do the stars say in the horoscope of Branko of today, Sunday 19 December 2021? The astrologer has consulted the stars, and as always his horoscope was released by the well-known newspaper “The messenger”, From the radio station, RDS, or other sites such as solodonna.it. Below are the complete predictions (available online) sign by sign of today’s Branko horoscope, Sunday 19 December 2021:

Aries

Dear Aries, you won’t get along with someone you don’t respect too much giving you orders, probably at work, because you think it’s so unfair. You’re right, but not going through it mentally and letting it put you in a bad mood isn’t healthy at all, mind you.

Bull



Dear Taurus friends, according to Branko’s horoscope, you start getting along much better with a person who bothered you or who had a problem, maybe a neighbor or someone close to you who understands things in a very different from you. You know how to improve relationships and you prove it now.

Twins

Dear Gemini, today you will generate a positive current with someone who needs support of any kind. If it’s work-related, you won’t mind showing your generosity and helping out as much as possible if you see you need to help out. This is very comforting.

Cancer



Dear Cancers, be careful to get carried away by a certain narcissism and think that only you deserve everything, as it is a mistake that only contributes to bringing out the worst in you. Today you should be careful to eliminate any tendencies of your own selfishness. It’s important.

Lion

Dear Leo friends, according to today’s Branko horoscope (Sunday 19 December 2021), it is very likely that someone close to you will try to change your opinion or your wishes about the plans for these days and that you have already noticed what think. There is a risk of discussions on this topic.

AFFINITIES FOR COUPLES FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

Virgin

Dear Virgos, giving more responsibilities in home affairs to those who share the space of the house with you, is an option you need to put to work now because that’s how homework doesn’t overwhelm you these days. It will be good for your peace of mind.

Balance

Dear Libra, the events of the past will have repercussions in the present. Try not to worry today as this will complicate your day. Love: A meeting with someone from the past will bring out your romantic side. You will see that person with different eyes. Wealth: Your economic activities are on track and will allow you to enjoy a more comfortable situation

BRANKO’S HOROSCOPE FOR 2021

Scorpio

Dear Scorpio, according to Branko’s horoscope today, even if you always get along with people, you may have a confrontation with a friend or acquaintance. You will be easily irritated. Love: In the name of freedom you can make the big mistake of alienating those who love you. We all make mistakes, accept it.

Sagittarius

Dear Sagittarius, today you will get easy results in some areas, but obstacles and delays in others. Calm down, everything will be fine. Love: An invitation will set you aside another plan you had. The anguish will begin to subside with a new emotional bond.

Capricorn

Dear friends of Capricorns, patience with some limitations. Maintain a good mood and availability to avoid serious family conflicts. Love: The time to flutter from side to side is running out. You have matured, you will put more seriousness in your romantic relationships.

fish tank

Dear Aquarius, according to today’s Branko horoscope (Sunday 19 December 2021), you should look for another job that best suits your tastes. Take advantage of the weekends to recharge your batteries. Love: Your sex appeal will work fully at this stage. Put aside your shyness and dedicate yourself to conquering, you will not miss the prey. Wealth: Business will not be at its best.

Fish

Dear Pisces, have a nice day to call, write letters or make virtual appointments. Communication will work better if you allow yourself more security. Love: If you think they don’t love you the way you expect, it won’t hurt to ask for proof of affection. Think carefully before making an important decision.

WHAT IS THE ASCENDANT AND HOW TO CALCULATE IT