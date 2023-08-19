Branko horoscope: the astrologer’s forecast for today

BRANKO HOROSCOPE – What do the stars say in the horoscope about Branko of today, Saturday 19 August 2023? The astrologer has consulted the stars, and as always his horoscope was broadcast by the radio station, RDS, or other online sites such as the city courier or solodonna.it. Below are the complete predictions (present online) sign by sign of Branko’s horoscope today, Saturday 19 August 2023:

Aries

Dear Aries, on this day you could bring home interesting satisfactions, the benevolent stars will give you a big hand and will reward the spirit of self-denial that has often made a positive difference. Keep an eye out.

Bull



Dear friends of Taurus, according to Branko’s horoscope, today is an important sky for lovers and for those who love each other: you want to make a qualitative leap and put new and stimulating projects in the works. The stars are with you, make your choice but weigh it first.

Twins

Dear Gemini, it’s time for those who are looking for a new professional path, you have a good chance of triumphing thanks to your resourcefulness. You just have to be careful of too many anxieties, those are the most dangerous enemies and only you have the power to keep them at bay.

Cancer



Dear Cancer, with the energy you now have at your disposal you could really overcome any obstacle, you are a tornado in action and nothing seems to stop you! Possible pleasant encounters, be receptive and nice… the rest will come by itself!

Lion

Dear Leo friends, according to Branko’s horoscope for today (Saturday August 19, 2023), your astral picture is very interesting, you are determined to achieve your professional goals. You are gaining more and more authority in your work and this will be an added value for the path you have taken, keep going!

COUPLE AFFINITIES FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

Virgin

Dear Virgos, try not to pull too much in interpersonal relationships, there is a way and a way of saying things so don’t get carried away by nervousness or frustration (perhaps picking on people who have nothing to do with it). The consequence is to hurt someone, better avoided.

Balance

Dear Libras, intriguing stars for singles, in these 24 hours you could meet a nice person… put away all shyness and simply be yourself. Nothing is wrong with you so there is no reason to be afraid, play your cards and everything will be great!

BRANKO’S HOROSCOPE FOR 2023

Scorpio

Dear Scorpios, according to Branko’s horoscope today, a great vitality distinguishes this day but try not to overdo it with things to do. You too need to rest so avoid overdoing it, also because there is no need and no one is chasing you now!

Sagittarius

Dear Sagittarius, a promising sky for all those who have decided to start new projects between now and next autumn. Before deciding, however, carefully evaluate all the proposals on the table, do not be hasty and analyze things carefully!

Capricorn

Dear friends of Capricorns, you are very relaxed in this period, it will be the air of summer but you have decided to enjoy everything positive that life has to offer you. No more twisted reasoning and brainstorming, light-heartedness and calm will be your new “gods” to worship. Singles, look around!

Acquarium

Dear Aquarius, according to Branko’s horoscope for today (Saturday, August 19, 2023), an interesting sky for new loves, recently born relationships definitely have something extra! Now you want someone to share a deeper relationship with.

Fish

Dear Pisces, you consider love to be an important focus of your life but sometimes you create sand castles that collapse with the first breath of wind. Basically, you have to be more rational and keep your feet on the ground otherwise you risk being left with nothing.

WHAT IS THE ASCENDANT AND HOW IS IT CALCULATED