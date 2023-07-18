Branko horoscope: the astrologer’s forecast for today

BRANKO HOROSCOPE – What the stars say in the horoscope about Branko of today, Tuesday 18th July 2023? The astrologer has consulted the stars, and as always his horoscope was broadcast by the radio station, RDS, or other online sites such as the city courier or solodonna.it. Below are the complete predictions (present online) sign by sign of Branko’s horoscope today, Tuesday 18th July 2023:

Aries

Dear Aries, today you have no energy to waste. Don’t give attention and time to anything that doesn’t interest you, but rather give free rein to your most spontaneous and creative side.

Bull



Dear friends of Taurus, according to Branko’s horoscope, this Tuesday will be full of opportunities for socializing and having fun. Optimal day for singles, as new encounters are favoured, while those who are in a couple develop a greater understanding with their partner.

Twins

Dear Gemini, the astrological situation of the day is favorable for making decisions of a certain weight, especially if they concern the working sphere. Overcome any doubts that block you and proceed on your way without delay.

Cancer



Dear Cancers, on this day strong feelings, love and passion flourish within you. Make good use of your vital energy and the consequent curiosity that can arise from it.

Lion

Dear Leo friends, according to Branko’s horoscope for today (Tuesday 18 July 2023), you have the right energy to do what you have to do in the set times. Some projects in the pipeline could make great strides forward, but you must be ready to seize certain opportunities.

Virgin

Dear Virgos, your Tuesday is full of meetings, social exchanges and pleasant activities. Be careful with whom you share your personal affairs: they could end up on everyone’s lips…

Balance

Dear Libra, perhaps thanks to the heat or jealousy, today you are unable to think clearly and react angrily to provocations. Luckily Jupiter, all in all, manages to protect you from the worst.

Scorpio

Dear Scorpios, according to Branko’s horoscope today, matters related to the economic and working sphere require your attention. Today’s stars urge you to fix those situations that are not yet well defined as soon as possible.

Sagittarius

Dear Sagittarius, yesterday’s new moon invites you to roll up your sleeves and get to work in the areas of your life that worry you the most. Even long-range investments are favored.

Capricorn

Dear Capricorn friends, Tuesday promises to be somewhat complex on a sentimental level. Say what you think and feel, without trying to bully others.

Acquarium

Dear Aquarius, according to Branko’s horoscope today (Tuesday 18 July 2023), this week sees you full of energy, which you manage to pour carefully into every aspect of your life. You are productive and optimistic and you will be until next weekend.

Fish

Dear Pisces, what a great shape! Even the bank account isn’t bad: why don’t you take advantage of it to have a nice trip?

