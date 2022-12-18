Branko horoscope: the astrologer’s forecast for today

BRANKO HOROSCOPE – What the stars say in the horoscope about Branko of today, Sunday 18th December 2022? The astrologer has consulted the stars, and as always his horoscope was broadcast by the radio station, RDS, or other online sites such as the city courier or solodonna.it. Below are the complete predictions (present online) sign by sign of Branko’s horoscope today, Sunday 18th December 2022:

Aries

Dear Aries, you won’t get along with someone you don’t respect too much who boss you around, probably at work, because you think it’s so unfair. You’re right, but not going through it mentally and letting it put you in a bad mood isn’t healthy at all, mind you.

Bull



Dear Taurus friends, according to Branko’s horoscope, you start to get along much better with a person who has been bothering you or who had a problem, perhaps a neighbor or someone close to you who understands things in a very different from you. You know how to improve relationships and you show it now.

Twins

Dear Gemini, today you will generate a positive current with someone who needs support of any kind. If it’s something work-related, you won’t mind showing your generosity and helping out as much as you can if you see that you need to help out. This is very comforting.

Cancer



Dear Cancers, beware of letting yourself be carried away by a certain narcissism and thinking that only you deserve everything, as it is a mistake that only contributes to bringing out the worst in you. Today you should pay attention to eliminating all your tendencies to selfishness. It’s important.

Lion

Dear Leo friends, according to Branko’s horoscope for today (Sunday December 18, 2022), it is very likely that someone close to you will try to change your opinion or wishes about plans for these days and you have already noticed what think. There is a risk of discussions on this topic.

Virgin

Dear Virgos, giving more responsibilities in household affairs to those who share the space of the house with you, is an option that you need to put to work now because it is the way homework does not overwhelm you these days. It will be good for your peace of mind.

Weight scale

Dear Libra, the events of the past will have repercussions in the present. Try not to worry today as this will complicate your day. Love: An encounter with someone from the past will bring out your romantic side. You will see that person with different eyes. Wealth: Your economic activities are on track and will allow you to enjoy a more comfortable situation.

Scorpio

Dear Scorpios, according to Branko’s horoscope today, even if you always get along with people, you may have a confrontation with a friend or acquaintance. You will be easily irritated. Love: In the name of freedom you can make the big mistake of alienating those who love you. We all make mistakes, accept it.

Sagittarius

Dear Sagittarius, today you will have easy results in some areas, but obstacles and delays in others. Calm down, everything will be fine. love: an invitation will make you put aside another plan you had. The anguish will begin to subside from a new emotional bond.

Capricorn

Dear Capricorn friends, be patient with some limitations. Maintain a good mood and availability to avoid serious family conflicts. Love: The time to flit from side to side is getting away. You have matured, you will put more seriousness into your romantic relationships.

Acquarium

Dear Aquarius, according to Branko’s horoscope today (Sunday December 18, 2022), you should look for another job that better suits your tastes. Take advantage of the weekends to recharge your batteries. Love: Your sex appeal will fully work at this stage. Put shyness aside and dedicate yourself to conquering, you won’t miss the prey. Wealth – business will not be at its best.

Fish

Dear Pisces, have a good day for making phone calls, writing letters or making virtual appointments. Communication will work better if you allow yourself more security. Love: If you think they don’t love you the way you expect, it won’t hurt to ask for proof of affection. Think carefully before making an important decision.

