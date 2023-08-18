Branko horoscope: the astrologer’s forecast for today

BRANKO HOROSCOPE – What do the stars say in the horoscope about Branko of today, friday 18 August 2023? The astrologer has consulted the stars, and as always his horoscope was broadcast by the radio station, RDS, or other online sites such as the city courier or solodonna.it. Below are the complete predictions (present online) sign by sign of Branko’s horoscope today, Friday 18 August 2023:

Aries

Dear Aries, try to concentrate all the least tiring commitments in these mid-August days. The upcoming weekend is very exciting for love: important encounters are expected for those who have a heart without ties.

Bull



Dear friends of Taurus, according to Branko’s horoscope, magnificent stars shine on you for love and passions. Hearts that have been lonely for some time can make special encounters, from which interesting understandings could arise…

Twins

Dear Gemini, rivals today are very fierce: they attack you without warning and you are forced to react quickly and furiously. Ahead of decidedly unpredictable situations!

Cancer



Dear Cancerians, if you are looking for a job or want to improve your professional position, be prepared to receive positive responses to job applications and interviews. Free yourself from performance anxiety.

Lion

Dear Leo friends, according to Branko’s horoscope for today (Friday August 18, 2023), take advantage of the good opportunities that present themselves on your path without delay, and do not forget to expand your all-round network of acquaintances. Romantic encounters are favored in the evening.

COUPLE AFFINITIES FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

Virgin

Dear Virgos, this warm day invites you to peer into your inner world. Get away from trivialities and focus on what you feel inside: proceed to deep and constructive reflection.

Balance

Dear Libra, with the arrival of the well-deserved summer holidays, the opportunities to feel good and relax increase. Fully enjoy the relaxation and serene atmosphere of the weekend.

BRANKO’S HOROSCOPE FOR 2023

Scorpio

Dear Scorpios, according to Branko’s horoscope today, your love life is full and satisfying. However today, with the star of love always in a naughty position, you are more inclined to do the practical things.

Sagittarius

Dear Sagittarius, today’s Moon is difficult to bear: you are weighed down and get distracted very easily. Better to avoid onerous commitments and be very cautious if you have to drive.

Capricorn

Dear friends of Capricorns, Venus is shy and withdrawn, she leaves you to yourself in matters of the heart. Whatever your sentimental situation, be ready for any storms: love becomes quarrelsome…

Acquarium

Dear Aquarius, according to Branko’s horoscope today (Friday 18 August 2023), today’s stars are unpredictable and could launch attacks on you to which you will have to react promptly. If you suspect anything for today, try to study your moves in advance.

Fish

Dear Pisces, today a fantastic Moon shines in your sky, but not entirely beneficial. Be careful with food, especially fish: food poisoning is annoying in this heat…

WHAT IS THE ASCENDANT AND HOW IS IT CALCULATED