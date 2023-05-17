Branko horoscope: the astrologer’s forecast for today

BRANKO HOROSCOPE – What the stars say in the horoscope about Branko of today, Wednesday 17 May 2023? The astrologer has consulted the stars, and as always his horoscope was broadcast by the radio station, RDS, or other online sites such as the city courier or solodonna.it. Below are the complete predictions (present online) sign by sign of Branko’s horoscope today, wednesday 17 May 2023:

Aries

Dear Aries, many of you will make your dreams come true over the next few hours. As far as work is concerned, awards are in store for individual but also team performance.

Bull



Dear Taurus friends, according to Branko’s horoscope, your partner can inspire you to take up a healthy activity to keep fit. If you decide on something, you are sure to implement it.

Twins

Dear Gemini, you must not hold a grudge against someone who has offended you, it could have been done inadvertently, without will. A relationship is likely to grow stronger and may even take the form of a romance.

Cancer



Dear Cancer, you may find yourself under pressure to accomplish something. Your shrewdness and a touch of creativity will help make the home environment peaceful.

Lion

Dear Leo friends, according to Branko’s horoscope today (Wednesday May 17, 2023), workplace conditions will improve markedly, excellent news on the performance and productivity front. This is a favorable day to conclude a real estate deal.

Virgin

Dear Virgos, a vacation is planned for some, and it promises a lot of fun and relaxation. Anyone who has a soft spot for you is likely to approach you soon.

Balance

Dear Libras, you don’t have to be impulsive in solving an important matter. A cash crunch is likely to keep you mentally stressed and irritable.

Scorpio

Dear Scorpio, according to Branko’s horoscope today, students can get on the wrong side of teachers. A long-awaited trip can vanish at the last moment.

Sagittarius

Dear Sagittarius, a sense of detachment in everyday affairs prevails and can prove to be a completely new experience. Romance is likely to enter your life and promise to spice things up. Very exciting.

Capricorn

Dear Capricorn friends, you may find yourself up against someone at work… Accept the fact and move on. An upcoming event that you are responsible for could make you nervous and keep you on edge.

Acquarium

Dear Aquarius, according to Branko’s horoscope today (Wednesday May 17, 2023), your impulsiveness does not bode well on the financial front. Distractions on the academic front can negatively impact progress.

Fish

Dear Pisces, catching some minor ailment cannot be ruled out for some. The festivities are planned on the romantic front.

