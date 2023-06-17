Branko horoscope: the astrologer’s forecast for today

BRANKO HOROSCOPE – What the stars say in the horoscope about Branko of today, Saturday June 17th 2023? The astrologer has consulted the stars, and as always his horoscope was broadcast by the radio station, RDS, or other online sites such as the city courier or solodonna.it. Below are the complete predictions (present online) sign by sign of Branko’s horoscope today, Saturday June 17th 2023:

Aries

Dear Aries, today you are a little nervous and you risk saying a few words too many, which you will later regret. The fear you have is that you will not be able to achieve your goals. Keep calm and don’t be hasty. You will see that slowly everything is resolved.

Bull



Dear friends of Taurus, according to Branko’s horoscope, you are honest and sincere and don’t accept that someone may not be honest towards you. Before you act, think carefully. In short, keep calm and don’t blame yourself if something doesn’t go as you would like. Clarify your heart and roll up your sleeves.

Twins

Dear Gemini, it is as if you are afraid to be happy and to understand which way you are going. A bit paradoxical, don’t you think? Let yourself go more, enjoy the day as it comes and without too many pretensions. Happiness is often hidden in the little things.

Cancer



Dear Cancers, the results you’ve been waiting for have finally arrived. Try to enjoy these great satisfactions and don’t be angry if something doesn’t go as you wished. Listen more to your body and the signals it is sending you. Maybe you need a break.

Lion

Dear friends of Leo, according to Branko’s horoscope for today (Saturday June 17, 2023), you are suffering from this decidedly unseasonable heat. Maybe you should do some dieting and figure out where you’re going. Keep your attention high, you have too many thoughts going through your head. Calm down for a moment and be lucid.

COUPLE AFFINITIES FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

Virgin

Dear Virgos, you have an uncommon optimism. It hasn’t happened to you for a long time, in fact, to be so serene and joyful. Feel that you are able to overcome any obstacle. You have faith in the future and you know you can count on those friends who truly love you.

Balance

Dear Libra, you are pushing the accelerator in every area of ​​your knowledge and daily life. As if the usual routine had tired you out. Try to keep calm and avoid unnecessary excesses, your serenity is at stake. But also of health.

BRANKO’S HOROSCOPE FOR 2023

Scorpio

Dear Scorpios, according to Branko’s horoscope today, there will soon be big changes in your life that you need to seize on the fly. Don’t let them slip away. Will you be able to welcome them or will you pretend nothing happened? Try to stay calm and think carefully before you act.

Sagittarius

Dear Sagittarius, you will be called to make delicate choices. You can count on the advice of those around you and roll up your sleeves at the right time. Those who really love you will know how to direct you for the best. But also try to think with your head and act for the best.

Capricorn

Dear Capricorn friends, new meetings are in sight for your sign. They can be very special and auspicious. Possible unexpected flashbacks to deal with. Will someone unexpectedly knock on your door? Enjoy the moment, then you will think about the rest.

Acquarium

Dear Aquarius, according to Branko’s horoscope for today (Saturday 17 June 2023), a complex day because you don’t quite know which fish to take and which way you are going. Don’t be afraid and don’t be so suspicious, you will see that the best opportunities will come very soon. Launch into new projects.

Fish

Dear Pisces, this is a difficult period for you, but you will soon be able to get out of the shallows and raise your head again. Feel like the world is collapsing on you, but soon there will be good news to be seized. If anything, you have to understand what your priorities are and only do what makes you truly happy and proud.

WHAT IS THE ASCENDANT AND HOW IS IT CALCULATED