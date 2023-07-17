Branko horoscope: the astrologer’s forecast for today

BRANKO HOROSCOPE – What the stars say in the horoscope about Branko of today, Monday 17th July 2023? The astrologer has consulted the stars, and as always his horoscope was broadcast by the radio station, RDS, or other online sites such as the city courier or solodonna.it. Below are the complete predictions (present online) sign by sign of Branko’s horoscope today, Monday 17th July 2023:

Aries

Dear Aries, try to have new experiences. It’s time to smooth out all the rough edges with your social environment. Many of the relationships that have problems can get better day by day. You will be able to inspire excellent ideas.

Bull



Dear friends of Taurus, according to Branko’s horoscope, it’s time to stop inhibiting yourself in front of others for fear of contempt. Do what you can to show the world what you can do and feel. Relax, everything comes at the right time. Stop whining and start a fat-free diet.

Twins

Dear Gemini, try to take the necessary precautions before making important decisions. Risks could arise if you do not act responsibly. After so many bad relationships, you will finally find the love of your life. Try to dabble in music, literature and art.

Cancer



Dear Cancers, it’s time to stop inhibiting yourself in front of others for fear of contempt. Do what you can to show the world what you can do and feel. Think a little more about your interests, try to measure your love for others so as not to suffer later.

Lion

Dear friends of Leo, according to Branko’s horoscope today (Monday July 17, 2023), be vigilant: the impatience with which you act could bring you some negative consequences. Try to take care of how you express yourself and what you do.

Virgin

Dear Virgos, love can give you a lot of satisfaction. Friends will be able to come to you for help. You will feel balanced, healthy. Think about how best to project yourself towards the week, it will be an important key to your imminent future.

Balance

Dear Libras, it’s time to take care of the most disadvantaged, the people who are not well, you must visit them. As for work, you will get recognition and privileges.

Scorpio

Dear Scorpios, according to Branko’s horoscope today is an important day for reading, but try to give your partner time before closing yourself off reading as if you were alone… If you put your intelligence at the service of business, you will do very well .

Sagittarius

Dear Sagittarius, today you will feel overwhelmed and exhausted. You need to be more aware. At work you will be unhappy. Today you will be with tools in hand, you will want to do any home repair. In short, get busy.

Capricorn

Dear Capricorn friends, today you will keep your head clear to make decisions and you will do it successfully. You will be full of optimism, with this spirit you will enjoy everything that life is giving you.

Acquarium

Dear Aquarius, according to Branko’s horoscope today (Monday July 17, 2023), you will achieve good results at work and they will congratulate you on this. You will feel calm and safe. Listen to others, but try not to be taken for a ride, be attentive to the possible temptations that may come…

Fish

Dear Pisces, in the next few hours you will have a lot of energy and be able to do everything at once. But don’t overdo it. Everything has a limit. Are you self-employed? Don’t start spending a lot, wait a bit.

