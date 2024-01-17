Branko Horoscope: the astrologer's predictions for today

BRANKO HOROSCOPE – What do the stars say in the horoscope of Branko of today, Wednesday 17 January 2024? The astrologer consulted the stars, and as always his own horoscope it was broadcast by the radio station, RDS, or other online sites such as Il corriere della città or solodonna.it. Below are the complete predictions (present online) sign by sign of Branko's horoscope today, Wednesday 17 January 2024:

Aries

Dear Aries, today the advice is to do everything calmly, without rushing. Be rational and don't have strange thoughts, especially in relationships with your partner. Continue to monitor your nutrition and follow a strict diet. From next week the stars will no longer be so favorable.

Bull



Dear Taurus friends, according to Branko's horoscope, this Moon protects you and brings good news. If there have been legal issues to deal with, the long-awaited resolution may now arrive. Mars in Capricorn will make love enchanting by the end of the month.

Twins

Dear Gemini, you have many projects, but it all seems so far away and difficult to achieve. From Carnival onwards there will be great news for your sign. You can obtain justice and win important battles. At work, chaos doesn't scare you, you know how to orient yourself well.

Cancer

Dear Cancer, with this Full Moon your heart beats strong and is full of desire. If you have to make important decisions, do so calmly. You can never be too careful. Favorable stars regarding money, unexpected strokes of luck could arrive.

Lion

Dear Leo friends, according to Branko's horoscope for today, January 17, 2024, very delicate periods are expected soon for your sign. You risk having to face very complex commitments. Mars will always be positive and it will give you the right energy. You are very passionate, those who are single can look for a soul mate.

Virgin

Dear Virgo, your commitments are many, between work and career, but you should carve out more time for your career. There's a little time left for feelings. The ambitions are many and almost unbridled, but avoid overwhelming others. From January 24th with a favorable Mars you will make it.

Balance

Dear Libra, this mischievous Mars will make you argue with those around you. You are very tired, you really need a break to unplug and recharge your batteries. Pay attention to your health and well-being, don't put it aside. Give your best when things get tough. Some colleagues will be less than sincere.

Scorpio

Dear Scorpio, according to Branko's horoscope today, sometimes you speak too directly and bluntly, and someone might take it out on you. A little more diplomacy wouldn't hurt, especially in certain contexts. You want to do more, you are tired of the same old routine.

Sagittarius

Dear Sagittarius, you are not very romantic and sentimental. Open your heart and don't get angry if something doesn't go the way you want. Yet sometimes you struggle to open up, when you should almost force yourself to listen to what he has to say.

Capricorn

Dear Capricorn friends, these are not easy days, full of commitments and issues to be resolved as soon as possible. You can conquer a soul mate or finally realize a long-term project. A broken partnership or relationship is no big deal. Once a door closes, a door opens. Agitation because others are constantly making new demands.

Acquarium

Dear Aquarius, according to Branko's horoscope today (Wednesday 17 January 2024), Mars protects you in the field of meetings. The Sun in your sign will bring great transformations. Saturn invites you to push away everything that is wrong, starting with unsuccessful collaborations. Full Moon positive for practical matters.

Fish

Dear Pisces, very favorable day in love. At work you are looking for new collaborations and ideas. Your health is going great, continue a healthy diet and a balanced food plan. Those who are single will have many excellent opportunities to look for their soul mate, get busy.

