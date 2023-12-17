Branko Horoscope: the astrologer's predictions for today

BRANKO HOROSCOPE – What the stars say in the horoscope of Branko of today, Sunday 17 December2023? The astrologer consulted the stars, and as always his own horoscope it was broadcast by the radio station, RDS, or other online sites such as Il corriere della città or solodonna.it. Below are the complete predictions (present online) sign by sign of Branko's horoscope today, Sunday 17 December 2023:

Aries

Dear Aries, you won't get along with someone you don't respect too much who orders you around, probably at work, because you think it's so unfair. You're right, but not going through it mentally and letting it put you in a bad mood is not healthy at all, mind you.

Bull



Dear Taurus friends, according to Branko's horoscope, you start to get along much better with a person who bothered you or who had a problem, perhaps a neighbor or someone close to you who understands things in a very different from you. You know how to improve relationships and you show it now.

Twins

Dear Gemini, today you will generate a positive current with someone who needs support of any kind. If it's something work-related, you won't mind showing your generosity and helping out as much as you can if you see that you need to lend a hand. This is very comforting.

Cancer

Dear Cancer, be careful not to let yourself be carried away by a certain narcissism and think that only you deserve everything, since it is a mistake that only contributes to bringing out the worst part of you. Today you should pay attention to eliminating all your selfish tendencies. It's important.

Lion

Dear Leo friends, according to Branko's horoscope today, Sunday 17 December 2023, it is very likely that someone close to you will try to change your opinion or your desires about the plans for these days and that you have already noticed what you think . There is a risk of discussions on this topic.

Virgin

Dear Virgo, giving more responsibilities in household affairs to those who share the space of the house with you, is an option that you need to put to work now because it is the way that the tasks do not overwhelm you these days. It will be good for your peace of mind.

Balance

Dear Libra, the events of the past will have repercussions in the present. Try not to worry today because this will complicate your day. Love: An encounter with someone from the past will bring out your romantic side. You will see that person with different eyes. Wealth: Your economic activities are on the right track and will allow you to enjoy a more comfortable situation.

Scorpio

Dear Scorpio, according to Branko's horoscope today, even if you always get along with people, you may have a confrontation with a friend or acquaintance. You will be easily irritated. Love: In the name of freedom you can make the great mistake of alienating those who love you. We all make mistakes, accept it.

Sagittarius

Dear Sagittarius, today you will get easy results in some areas, but obstacles and delays in others. Calm down, everything will be fine. Love: An invitation will make you put aside another plan you had. The anguish will begin to subside from a new emotional bond.

Capricorn

Dear Capricorn friends, patience with some limitations. Maintain good humor and availability to avoid serious family conflicts. Love: The time to flit from side to side is moving away. You have matured, you will put more seriousness into your romantic relationships.

Acquarium

Dear Aquarius, according to Branko's horoscope today (Sunday, December 17, 2023), you should look for another job that better suits your tastes. Take advantage of the weekends to recharge your energy. Love: Your sex appeal will work fully at this stage. Put aside your shyness and dedicate yourself to conquering, you won't be short of prey. Wealth: Business will not be at its best.

Fish

Dear Pisces, have a good day for calling, writing letters or making virtual appointments. Communication will work better if you give yourself more confidence. Love: If you think they don't love you as you expect, it won't hurt to ask for proof of affection. Think carefully before making an important decision.

