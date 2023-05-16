Branko horoscope: the astrologer’s forecast for today

BRANKO HOROSCOPE – What the stars say in the horoscope about Branko of today, Tuesday 16 May 2023? The astrologer has consulted the stars, and as always his horoscope was broadcast by the radio station, RDS, or other online sites such as the city courier or solodonna.it. Below are the complete predictions (present online) sign by sign of Branko’s horoscope today, Tuesday 16th May 2023:

Aries

Dear Aries, you could be useful to a person who is looking for important and definitive solutions. Your advice could be very helpful.

Bull



Dear Taurus friends, according to Branko’s horoscope, a friend or colleague is having a hard time. It’s your turn to be there for someone who once came for you.

Twins

Dear Gemini, It might seem like you’re taking three steps back at work, but a return to basics is just what could help refocus you.

Cancer



Dear Cancer, your fear of confrontation from a partner mixes with your fear of rejection… It could create a perfect storm of misunderstanding. Put your cards on the table. It’s not as bad as you think.

Lion

Dear friends of Leo, according to Branko’s horoscope today (Tuesday 16 May 2023), the differences are not so irreconcilable. This is not the time to fix all problems. A partner will approach you when he’s ready.

Virgin

Dear Virgos, it’s not fun to have someone following you around at work, but look at it this way: Pressure keeps you on your toes.

Balance

Dear Libras, you have pushed a relationship all the way. If you don’t want it all to fall apart, you’d better back off now.

Scorpio

Dear Scorpios, according to Branko’s horoscope today, you’ve spent a lot of time keeping your home together. Be proud of the way you arrived at the occasion.

Sagittarius

Dear Sagittarius, a last-minute assist will get you over an obstacle. Don’t relax now, the time hasn’t come yet. You may still need one more favor.

Capricorn

Dear Capricorn friends, sometimes the best investments are personal rather than financial. Help people without self-interest, with your heart. However, the good done will come back sooner or later.

Acquarium

Dear Aquarius, according to Branko’s horoscope today (Tuesday May 16, 2023), you cannot always choose your alliances. Stay close to those who have supported you, even if you don’t like what you’re doing.

Fish

Dear Pisces, it doesn’t take long for a speculation to be repackaged as fact. Consider the source. You may find that the truth has been greatly embellished.

