Branko horoscope: the astrologer’s forecast for today

BRANKO HOROSCOPE – What do the stars say in the horoscope about Branko of today, Friday 16th June 2023? The astrologer has consulted the stars, and as always his horoscope was broadcast by the radio station, RDS, or other online sites such as the city courier or solodonna.it. Below are the complete predictions (present online) sign by sign of Branko’s horoscope today, Friday 16th June 2023:

Aries

Dear Aries, during today’s day – June 16th – you will experience something very pleasant which will concern not only the professional sphere but also the most intimate sphere. It will be a propitious day to widen the circle of your friendships.

Bull



Dear friends of Taurus, according to Branko’s horoscope, the moon will be in your sign and will allow you to get to grips with some thorny family matters or events concerning your intimate life. It’s the right day to make some changes.

Twins

Dear Gemini, what matters right now is trying to achieve your goals by taking things slowly. Being a universal person will make your life much easier.

Cancer



Dear Cancers, the energy of the planets is certainly positive and will give you the opportunity to carry out new projects, both in terms of personal life and the working sphere.

Lion

Dear friends of Leo, according to Branko’s horoscope for today (Friday 16 June 2023), Mars and Mercury in a dissonant position will bring out your despotic and less pleasant side of your personality. Try to avoid conflicts and raise the level of tension.

Virgin

Dear Virgos, unexpected great news is coming that will affect your professional sphere. Often you happen to fight against windmills to get results that never come.

Balance

Dear Libras, always try to act diplomatically so as not to displease anyone, but today you will be particularly combative and will try to make your point of view prevail.

Scorpio

Dear Scorpios, according to Branko’s horoscope today, try to control anger and avoid outbursts of jealousy. It’s not worth it…

Sagittarius

Dear Sagittarius, you must try to pay attention to those people who will try to attack you from behind or will try to get in your way. Try to take advantage of today to complete the things you have left unfinished.

Capricorn

Dear friends of Capricorn, changes are underway that affect both work and your material sphere. Today, June 16, some good news could arrive that will open the way to success.

Acquarium

Dear Aquarius, according to Branko’s horoscope today (Friday June 16, 2023), you have great strength to love and forgive those who have made mistakes towards you. Today’s day will be very tonic and harmonious.

Fish

Dear Pisces, during the next few hours you will have the opportunity to be able to show someone all the affection you feel. It will be the ideal day to test your ability to love and to be surrounded by people who are truly worthwhile.

